"Clears Oppenheimer by miles": Fans compare new Oppenheimer trailer with Margot Robbie's Barbie

The new trailer for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is out, and fans cannot stop talking about it.

The movie tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, and the trailer offers a peek into Oppenheimer's mind, without giving away too many pivotal details that could potentially ruin viewers' experience.

Ever since the trailer was dropped, fans on Twitter have gone berserk, with many comparing it to the recently released Barbie, starring Margot Robbie in the lead role. One user said that Barbie ''clears Oppenheimer by miles.''

h @staybeh1nd @ReverseGoblin @CultureCrave barbie is literally right there. it clears oppenheimer by miles @ReverseGoblin @CultureCrave barbie is literally right there. it clears oppenheimer by miles

Fans excited as Oppenheimer and Barbie will hit the big screen on the same day

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new Oppenheimer trailer. Many compared it to Barbie, with some saying the trailer for the Margot Robbie film is superior. Some, however, have expressed unbridled enthusiasm for both movies, which are set to arrive in theaters on the same date, July 21, 2023.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

Lights Camera Jackson @LCJReviews Universal couldn't let WB's #Barbie trailer dominate social media for the entire weekend, so they unveiled the #Oppenheimer trailer online a little while ago. This July 21, 2023 battle is just getting started. Universal couldn't let WB's #Barbie trailer dominate social media for the entire weekend, so they unveiled the #Oppenheimer trailer online a little while ago. This July 21, 2023 battle is just getting started. https://t.co/PH3D43Os0y

vigilante steph 🕰️✨ @uhhnee_ Watching the Barbie and Oppenheimer trailers back to back like Watching the Barbie and Oppenheimer trailers back to back like https://t.co/dXTtMoFE90

pascale (she/her) | GGRB IS BACK BABY 🏳️‍🌈 @pascaleand0r the trailer for oppenheimer is good but it's not barbie 2023... the trailer for oppenheimer is good but it's not barbie 2023...

The new Oppenheimer trailer opens with an explosion, following which Cillian Murphy's character says:

''We imagine a future and our imaginings horrifiers. They would fear it until they understand it, and they won’t understand it until they’ve used it.''

The trailer subsequently depicts a number of pivotal scenes from the film and offers a glimpse into the stunning visuals. Some scenes are reportedly filmed in black-and-white. The trailer has the look and vibe of a classic Nolan film and fans can expect an enthralling cinematic experience.

The trailer for Barbie was released a few days back, and it generated massive hype. The quirky trailer made some references to Stanley Kubrick's iconic opening scene from the film, 2001: A Space Odyssey. Directed by Greta Gerwig, it stars Margot Robbie as the beloved character and she looks phenomenal in the brand-new avatar.

News of Barbie and Oppenheimer releasing on the same day next year has further increased anticipation among fans. While both films are drastically different from each other in terms of tone and genre, it'll be interesting to see the kind of reception they get once they're released.

In brief, about Oppenheimer plot and cast

Oppenheimer delves deep into the fascinating and mysterious mind of a revered theoretical physicist, who played an important role in the Manhattan Project amidst World War II, which led to the development of the nuclear weapons.

Here's a brief description of the much-anticipated film, as per Universal Pictures Australia's YouTube channel:

''Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.''

Cillian Murphy, who plays the titular role, looks in stunning form in the movie's trailer and promises to deliver the performance of a lifetime. Featuring alongside Murphy in significant supporting roles are actors like Emily Blunt as Katherine Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, and many more.

Director Christopher Nolan has made several iconic movies in the past, including The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Memento, and many more.

Oppenheimer hits theaters on July 21, 2023.

