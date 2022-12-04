"Acting so entitled and invincible": My Unorthodox Life fans slam Batsheva for getting a massage during her mother's personal crisis

Netflix dropped all nine episodes of My Unorthodox Life season 2 on Friday, December 2, 2022. The season showcased Julia Haart, the CEO of Elite World Group, getting a divorce from her husband of three years, Silvio Scaglia, who fired her from the company. Silvio, who is EWG's chairman, stripped Julia of all of her money and title and even stole two paintings from their apartment.

Julia's younger daughter Miriam, 22, helped her mother through the entire legal process and even tried to offer her food multiple times as Julia was not eating anything. Batsheva Haart, 29, on the other hand, decided to leave her mother's apartment to go to "dinner with friends" amidst her mother dealing with the situation and getting angry at Silvio. She said,

"Does anybody need me here right now? Let me go find out if I’m excused."

After dinner, Batsheva tried to treat her mother, who was busy talking to a lawyer and sending some documents, with a couples massage. When Julia refused to take the massage, Batsheva decided to get a "four-hand massage" from the masseuse.

She did not even realize that someone had come into the apartment and stolen two paintings. Julia's ex-husband Silvio had previously told the butler that he would come to empty out the apartment, shocking Julia, who was still living in the property.

My Unorthodox Life fans were shocked with how entitled Batsheva was acting during the entire process, while Miriam tried to "pause" everything else in her life to help Julia.

taylor. @taystokes19 It’s so wild to watch how Batsheva has responded to her mom’s life turning upside down. If Julia loses everything, so do her children. Batsheva is acting so entitled and invincible and it’s hard to watch. #MyUnorthodoxLife It’s so wild to watch how Batsheva has responded to her mom’s life turning upside down. If Julia loses everything, so do her children. Batsheva is acting so entitled and invincible and it’s hard to watch. #MyUnorthodoxLife

My Unorthodox Life fans call out Batsheva for not taking care of her mother

Batsheva told her friends that she was confident that Julia was going to pull through and make it (the work crisis) work in the end. In a confessional, Batsheva said that Julia indeed had the experience and the confidence to get over the tough situation.

My Unorthodox Life fans felt that there was no reason for Batsheva to go to dinner or get a massage while Julia's "world is literally collapsing."

ess @ess41237584 Batsheva is nuts lol how can you literally be this selfish when your mothers world is literally collapsing #MyUnorthodoxLife Batsheva is nuts lol how can you literally be this selfish when your mothers world is literally collapsing #MyUnorthodoxLife

Santa Claustraphobic @Rii_HD #MyUnorthodoxLife LOOOL Julia is going through crisis and Batsheva is getting a four hand massage LOOOL Julia is going through crisis and Batsheva is getting a four hand massage 😭😭 #MyUnorthodoxLife

IAmABotOnApex @IAmABotOnApex

Batsheva: Am I even needed here anymore? I need to find out if I'm excused.



#MyUnorthodoxLife Miriam: It's fight or flight mode. I need to help my momBatsheva: Am I even needed here anymore? I need to find out if I'm excused. Miriam: It's fight or flight mode. I need to help my momBatsheva: Am I even needed here anymore? I need to find out if I'm excused.#MyUnorthodoxLife

AMM @kolorMeYellow

She's so useless lol Miriam being the comforter to her mom and sister and badass helper to Julia during this crisis is a huge character quality. Who would've thought? Batsheva just partying the entire time is hilarious.She's so useless lol #MyUnorthodoxLife Miriam being the comforter to her mom and sister and badass helper to Julia during this crisis is a huge character quality. Who would've thought? Batsheva just partying the entire time is hilarious. She's so useless lol #MyUnorthodoxLife

RedGray @RedGray Apropos nothing - this #Batsheva woman on #MyUnorthodoxLife has to be the most self involved vapid human on TV… which is saying something. Apropos nothing - this #Batsheva woman on #MyUnorthodoxLife has to be the most self involved vapid human on TV… which is saying something.

IamPulane @MissPTheFirst

#MyUnorthodoxLife Batsheva is living her best life while her mom’s life is falling apart.Yikes! Batsheva is living her best life while her mom’s life is falling apart.Yikes! #MyUnorthodoxLife

Batsheva Haart was going through a divorce while filming My Unorthodox Life season 2

Ben Weinstein and Batsheva Haart got married when they were just 19 and seemed to be going strong in season 1. Although Ben wanted to start and raise a family in an orthodox manner, including keeping Shabbat and keeping kosher, Batsheva did not want to return to her traditional roots. She felt that their future goals were no longer aligned.

Batsheva revealed that she was not religious anymore and was just doing everything out of respect for Ben. She did not want to ask Ben to change himself, as she would not want Ben to ask her the same, so Batsheva divorced him.

Batsheva decided to date other men and have other "experiences" that she "never had." She did not want to regret not "exploring" more and decided to try "my best to live in the moment." Haart had revealed on her social media that she had a “situationship” after the divorce and had a "Hinge h*e" phase. Ben did not appear in front of the cameras in season 2, and according to his social media, he has recently moved into a new apartment.

All the episodes of My Unorthodox Life seasons 1 and 2 are now available on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes