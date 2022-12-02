My Unorthodox Life season 2 cast list: Where to follow them on Instagram?

My Unorthodox Life is set to premiere on December 2, 2022, on Netflix and will feature the Haart family returning once again to entertain the masses.

The show focuses on Julia Haart, who left her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community for personal freedom at the age of 42, and has taken the fashion world by storm since then. The upcoming season will chronicle the aftermath of Julia and Silvio's divorce.

The synopsis of the My Unorthodox Life season 2 reads as follows:

"When she and her husband surprise the world with a blindsiding removal as CEO – followed by filing for a divorce – Julia is left to battle for control of her business empire, which quickly turns contentious. Will she lose everything or gain more than she could ever imagine?"

It continues:

"Within her family, Julia must find a way to reconnect with her daughter Batsheva, guide her daughter Miriam in her first committed relationship with a woman, and dissuade her son Aron who is determined to drop out of secular school to attend Orthodox yeshiva full-time."

Follow the cast of My Unorthodox Life season 2 on Instagram, ahead of the show's premiere

1) Julia Haart (@juliahaart)

The best-selling author of Brazen and a pivotal character of My Unorthodox Life, Julia Haart has a 439K-strong following on Instagram.

Julia left her community and home at the age of 42 to give her daughters a life that wouldn’t restrict them. She often takes to Instagram to post about her business endeavors, family time, and personal life. Her daughters and friends also make several appearances on her feed.

2) Batsheva Haart (@batshevahaart)

Julia’s elder daughter Batsheva is a digital creator and has 490K followers on Instagram. The My Unorthodox Life cast member chooses to express herself mostly in the form of videos and reels on the platform and likes to feature her glamorous outfits.

Betsheva and her husband decided to separate in November 2021 after being married for nine years.

3) Miriam Haart (@miriamhaart)

The web developer, speaker, and app engineer has 225K followers on the social media platform.

Miriam hosts a podcast titled, Faking It, and often takes to Instagram to promote and post snippets from it. Other My Unorthodox Life stars, including her sister and mother, also make occasional appearances on her feed. That apart, Miriam takes to the social media platform to discuss issues close to her heart.

4) Shlomo Haart (@shlomohaart)

One of the most introverted members of the Haart clan has an audience of 54.3K on Instagram.

The family-oriented cast member’s feed is filled with family shots and trips they take together. Shlomo’s highlights suggest that he is passionate about traveling and adventure. In My Unorthodox Life season 2, he will be acting as a peacemaker between his mother and younger brother and will help them bridge the communication gap.

5) Robert Brotherton (@rpbii)

The COO of EWG and Julia’s friend as well as right-hand-man, has an audience of 133K on the platform.

Robert’s feed’s biggest attraction is Richard, his adorable dog, who also has an Instagram page of his own. He often likes to post snippets of his fabulous trips and the time he spends with his friends.

6) Ra’ed Saade (@raed.saade)

The newest My Unorthodox Life cast member is a “tech by day and vocal performer by night.” His Instagram following currently stands at 8291, which is likely to increase once the show airs on Netflix.

In season 2 of the show, he will be seen dating Robert Brotherton. However, the two aren’t quite on the same page about the nature of their relationship.

7) Nathalie Ulander (@nathalieulander)

Nathalie is currently dating Miriam Haart, and the upcoming season will give viewers a closer look at their relationship.

The international student from Sweden is currently living in New York has an audience of 5721 followers on social media. Miriam often makes appearances on her feed.

