Julia Haart net worth: 'My Unorthodox Life' star's fortune explored as she's fired from estranged husband Silvio Scaglia's company

American businesswoman Julia Haart was fired from her job at her husband's company, Elite World Group.

As per US Weekly, the employees at Elite World Group got a memo on February 9 stating that Paolo Barbieri will now take the position as the company's CEO, replacing the 50-year-old fashion designer.

An insider told the outlet that the firing completely blindsided Haart.

“She received no reasoning and was simply let go on presumably the basis of divorce.”

After being fired from her position, Haart filed for divorce from her 63-year-old husband, Italian mogul Silvio Scaglia. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and Scaglia named her the CEO of Elite World Group. Aside from this, he also took her last name.

According to Page Six, the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement before marriage in July 2019. In addition, they say that the reality show's cameras were rolling as Haart was fired.

The former La Perla creative director took the cameras of her Netflix series My Unorthodox Life into her office without knowing what would happen. A source from the company said that things are "going to get messy."

A lawyer for Haart told US Weekly on February 10 that she owned 50 percent of the business and was one of the two directors.

"Unfortunately, this comes at a time when Julia and Silvio are in the beginning of divorce proceedings. Julia will enforce all of her legal rights and remedies.”

What is Julia Haart's net worth?

Born on April 11, 1971, Julia Haart was born in Moscow, Russia. She currently stars in the hit Netflix show My Unorthodox Life, famed for her outspoken opinions on orthodox Jewish life and how she escaped it by ditching her conservative Haredi community for glamor, wealth, and fashion.

As per Women's Health, her net worth is around $600 million.

Haart started her career by building her shoe brand. Speaking to People magazine about her company, she said investors helped her, but she created the network for the company to be successful:

"Like the person who produced my shoes, I met on an airplane. I found the factories in Italy myself, and I did the public relations, the sales—everything."

Julia Haart sold her brand for a hefty amount when it became popular. Later, she became the creative director of La Perla, an Italian fashion house that specializes in lingerie.

When she started co-owning the Elite World Group (EWG) in 2018, the company was valued at $90 million and it rose to $1 billion in 2021.

Her co-owner status garnered around $500,000 of her net worth. EWG is a talent media company representing more than 5,000 artists, actors, models and others globally. Some of their A-listers include Iman, Irina Shayk, and Kendall Jenner.

Also Read Article Continues below

As per Trend Net Worth, ex-CEO Julia Haart used to get around $2 million a year or $400,000 a month.

Edited by Srijan Sen