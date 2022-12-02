My Unorthodox Life season 2: How did Julia Haart react to her husband blindsiding her out of business?

Netflix dropped all nine episodes of My Unorthodox Life season 2 on Friday, December 2, featuring Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia's messy divorce.

At the start of the series, Julia was emotional over seeing her husband of three years, Silvio Scaglia, moving out of their shared apartment. She said that she was "crazy in love" with Silvio when they met and that the two would have a happy divorce.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about Julia Haart's popular Netflix show My Unorthodox Life, season 2.

However, in episode 3, it was shown that Silvio, the chairman of Elite World Group, blindsided Julia by removing her from the post of CEO of the same company on February 9, 2022, at 10:17 am ET.

Julia Haart was shocked by this "e-mail" and "social media post" posted on all of the company's official accounts. Silvio then blocked her work e-mail ID and closed all of Julia's cards.

Julia "panicked" and felt that Silvio would ruin everything the couple had built in the past three years. She called herself the face of the company and said that she built all the divisions. The entrepreneur confessed that she was feeling "betrayed" and shocked by her "copacetic divorce" turning into such a difficult situation.

Julia called out Silvio for being "irrational" as investor Josh Harris had given the company term sheets just the previous day. She was also taken aback by the fact that she fought so hard for freedom, and yet another man took away everything she owned, making her feel inferior to men.

My Unorthodox Life season 2: Julia Haart was afraid to leave her apartment

Steven Benke @stevebenke Messy divorce, religious battles headline season 2 of Netflix’s ‘My Unorthodox Life’ - The Times of Israel dlvr.it/SdgkSG Messy divorce, religious battles headline season 2 of Netflix’s ‘My Unorthodox Life’ - The Times of Israel dlvr.it/SdgkSG https://t.co/b7mp405Lul

Julia immediately filed for divorce against Silvio and discussed with her team what to do next when she received another frantic phone call from her butler. Silvio had asked the butler to be ready the next morning at 7 am as he would come to the apartment to take all the stuff.

Julia Haart feared that Silvio Scaglia would take everything away from her and asked her lawyer what to do next. The lawyer asked Julia to be at the apartment at the same time and call the police if Silvio came to empty the apartment since the property was bought by both of them. The lawyer also asked Julia not to panic or cry.

Julia Haart grew even more scared the next morning when she saw two of her home paintings missing. Julia called security to check who came into the apartment in the middle of the night, as it could have been a safety concern.

Julia's assistant Robert was shocked to see how messy the divorce could get. Julia filed a restraining order against Silvio and decided to watch TV with her loved ones for 30 minutes to calm down. She was unable to eat anything that day.

The next day, Silvio tried to publish a fake story against Julia, so the latter attempted to file her story before Silvio could even finish his own fake "embezzlement" accusation. Haart was also afraid that her office was bugged by Silvio, so her daughter, Miriam, decided to purchase a bug-detecting machine.

An orthodox Jewish community group sent Julia some Challah (a sort of bread) to wish her luck for her upcoming battle. Julia decided to fight the case in court as she was unsure if Silvio could even fire her.

Meanwhile, Silvio stated that Julia never even owned the company, and the latter claimed that she worked 20 hours each day for the past three years to build the company into a 500-million-dollar empire. In August 2022, the Delaware Chancery Court declared that the documents of 2019 and 2020 did not ensure Julia's equal ownership of EWG.

She has now filed another fraud lawsuit against Silvio.

Poll : 0 votes