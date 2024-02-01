Dwayne Johnson finally opens up on The Rock

Dwyane Johnson, aka The Rock, has become the biggest name inside and outside WWE. The Hollywood star finally opened up about getting full ownership of the trademark for his ring name.

In January 2024, fans were treated to the news of Dwayne Johnson’s induction into the TKO Group Holding’s Board of Directors. Johnson rose to prominence as The Rock, thanks to WWE. He turned out to be one of the biggest names the wrestling promotion has ever produced. Following his popularity in the squared circle, he tried his luck in Hollywood under his real name, Dwyane Johnson.

Following his move to TKO’s Board of Directors, Johnson finally opened up about taking full ownership of his ring name.

"Cheers to this unprecedented and historic deal - granted full 💯 ownership of “The Rock” trademark. The Rock is a wild S.O.B. and at times, a complete lunatic 😈 who’s given me everything- including the greatest gift of all… Becoming The Rock allowed me to be myself. Authentic, real, grateful and crazy," he wrote in his Instagram post.

Dwayne Johnson continued:

"To fully own it all, is truly unprecedented & historic and means everything to me and my family. All the blood, sweat & earned respect. Somewhere, my dad - the original Rock - Rocky “Soulman” Johnson is smiling down 🕊️Cheers 🥃 to everyone out there for the support and love over the years - crazy to say, but we’re just getting started."

Check out his Instagram post below:

The Great One’s move will allow both parties to get a lot of publicity. It could also be a positive move for the wrestling industry, as Dwayne Johnson knows about TKO's product.

Dwayne Johnson could return to face Roman Reigns as The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 41

Many expected Dwayne Johnson to ignite a rivalry with Roman Reigns when he showed up on WWE RAW: Day 1 earlier this year. However, the massive tease turned out to be for something very different.

Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Royal Rumble and will likely challenge The Tribal Chief as WrestleMania XL. He could take the title off Roman Reigns before the latter finally gets into a rivalry with his cousin.

Fans have been waiting for a rivalry between the two megastars. It could come to life at WrestleMania 41, where The Great One could hang up his boots if he takes a loss at the WWE Premium Live Event.

