Key update regarding The Rock main-eventing WrestleMania - Reports

The WWE Universe is looking forward to WrestleMania, with speculation mounting regarding the possibility of The Rock main-eventing The Show of Shows this year.

The Great One made a shock return that caught everyone off guard at WWE RAW Day 1, interrupting Jinder Mahal. The Modern Day Maharaja was treated to some of his signature trash talk before he was laid out by The Rock. However, once he took his opponent out, Dwayne Johnson hinted at taking a seat at the Head of the Table.

This subtle knock at Roman Reigns alluded to the Brahma Bull's plans of possibly coming back to kick off the dream feud. Many fans are hoping to see him finally get back into the ring and main-eventing WrestleMania 40 to settle the The Tribal Chief question once and for all.

A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now come out stating that The Rock's place in the main event has not been cemented as of yet. However, it was noted that the key word was "yet," with Dwayne himself being described as being "headstrong" about wanting to wrestle Roman Reigns.

The Rock has hinted at main-eventing WrestleMania against Roman Reigns

The Rock has undoubtedly been one of the most successful wrestlers to have performed under the WWE banner. The Most Electrifying Man in all of Sports Entertainment has made a huge name for himself in Hollywood and set up highly successful businesses.

Now, The Great One has made his way back to WWE after being announced as the latest appointee to the Board of Directors of TKO Holdings Group. He also hinted at challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in a dream match by alluding to getting a seat at the "head of the table" during RAW: Day 1.

The Rock appeared for an interview on CNBC following the announcement of his appointment to the Board of Directors and RAW making its way to Netflix in 2025. The Brahma Bull praised Ari Emanuel for doing his part in pushing the banner higher.

However, the 51-year-old icon mentioned words like "table" and "acknowledge," terms which are are typically associated with Roman Reigns now.

It seems that Dwayne is more keen than ever to make the dream feud a reality and is giving the WWE Universe a taste of things to come. We'll have to wait and see if these hints come to fruition at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

