WWE Universe convinced The Rock has revealed the date for blockbuster Roman Reigns match

The WWE Universe recently took to X/Twitter, convinced that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has revealed the date for a dream match against Roman Reigns during his recent interview.

After The Great One returned to World Wrestling Entertainment on the January 1, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW and called out The Tribal Chief with the latter's "Head of the Table" catchphrase, fans have been eagerly waiting for an announcement for a showdown between the two real-life cousins.

During a recent interview on ESPN First Take, The Rock said there was a possibility of a dream match between him and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The People's Champion also mentioned that it would be The Show of Shows' greatest and biggest edition.

WrestleOps' Twitter handle recently posted about The Great One's interview, which caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on it.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

One fan was excited to see a possible match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

A fan wanted to see the dream match at the Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth, Australia.

Another fan was excited to see the bout between The Great One and The Tribal Chief.

One fan was convinced that The Rock's interview meant Cody Rhodes would have to wait one more year to finish his story.

One fan agreed with The People's Champion's statement and said the show would break a lot of records.

Some fans were convinced that the match would happen at WrestleMania 41 instead of this year.

Whether or not fans will get to see the epic showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns remains to be seen.

The Rock said he was motivated to help globally expand WWE after becoming a board member of TKO Group Holdings

The Rock recently became a board member of WWE's parent company, TKO Group Holdings. According to Variety, The Great One gave an interview in which he talked about helping TKO, WWE, and UFC to reach new heights globally.

The People's Champion also mentioned that he was extremely proud to represent so many phenomenal athletes who are part of the company.

"I’m very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I’ve been there, I’m still there and this is for them," The Rock said.

Many fans believe Roman Reigns might drop his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Randy Orton at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, which could set up a strong storyline for a match between The Viper and Cody Rhodes at Night One of WrestleMania 40.

On the other hand, The Tribal Chief could also face The Rock at Night Two of The Show of Shows for the Head of the Table this year. What the Stamford-based company has planned for Reigns' future remains to be seen.

Which scenario do you think will be best for WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

