The Rock addresses the possibility of facing Roman Reigns as TKO board member

The Rock recently hinted at facing Roman Reigns inside the ring. His comments sent the fans into a frenzy and captured headlines worldwide. Earlier today, the former WWE Champion joined TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors. He has now addressed the possibility of facing Reigns in the near future.

On RAW: Day 1, The Rock made a surprise return to WWE RAW, confronting Jinder Mahal. After he made quick work of Mahal, The People's Champion hinted at challenging Roman Reigns, letting the WWE Universe know that the dream match may turn into reality soon.

Earlier today, news broke out about the Hollywood star receiving a seat on the board of directors of TKO. Now that he holds a significant corporate position in the company, many are wondering if and when he will lock horns with The Tribal Chief.

On ESPN First Take, The Brahma Bull said there was a chance that he would wrestle Reigns. He added that if they headlined WrestleMania, it would be the biggest edition of the annual spectacle.

Have The Rock and Roman Reigns ever faced off in WWE?

The People's Champion and The Tribal Chief haven't crossed paths since the latter became a heel in WWE. However, in 2015, when Roman Reigns was one of the final competitors in the men's Royal Rumble match, The Great One helped him even the odds.

The Big Dog was attacked by Kane and the Big Show to prevent him from securing a spot on the WrestleMania match card. When Reigns was outnumbered, his cousin made his presence felt and took out the two giants. In the end, Reigns eliminated Rusev and won the multi-man contest.

