Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus: Translation, Google Doodle, St David's cathedral, greeting, and everything to know about the Welsh tradition

In Welsh tradition, Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus holds significant cultural and identity value. On Friday, First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford took to X and wished everyone Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus. In the video message, he said:

"Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus i chi, Today people across Wales and all across the world will come together to celebrate all things Cymru a Chymreictod- Wales and Welshness. On our national day, we like to do as St. David did-to do little things to help improve the lives of others."

The First Minister said that the people of Wales, in these uncertain times, could benefit from being a bit more Welsh.

Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus, pronounced as "deethe goil dewi hap-iss," translates to "Happy St David's Day" in English. Dydd means day, Gŵyl translates to festival or holiday, Dewi is the Welsh name for David, and Hapus means happy.

The day is celebrated every year on March 1. It is the same date when the patron saint of Wales died in 589 AD, when he was 100 years old.

Why is St David's Day significant for Welsh people?

St David was born in the 5th century in Wales. According to the Visit Wales website, St David was the grandson of Ceredig ap Cunedda, King of Ceredigion.

He founded several monasteries and churches all across Wales and beyond. He promoted Christianity among the Celtic tribes of Western Britain. He is known to have done many miracles in his life. One of the most famous legends happened in Llanddewi Brefi, when he was preaching to a large crowd. The crowd at the back complained that they couldn't see him. The ground on which he was standing then rose to form a small hill. Simultaneously, a white dove sat on his shoulder, symbolizing divine energy.

St David's Day has been celebrated for centuries, but in the 18th century, it gained official status and became the national day for Wales. Google has celebrated St David's Day with a Google Doodle every year on its home page for 20 years. This year's Doodle is inspired by the legend of Dinas Emrys, in which one white and one red dragon fight with each other. The red dragon eventually wins and becomes a symbol of Welsh pride. Below are several Google Doodles from many years.

St David's Cathedral, located in Pembrokeshire, Wales, is an important monument for the day. As per the Visit Wales website, St David made a pilgrimage to Jerusalem and brought a stone, which now sits at the altar of St David's Cathedral. On this day, several events are held here to honor the Saint.

The debate over St. David's Day

Welsh people celebrate the day by wearing daffodils and leeks, symbols of Wales and St David, respectively. They also eat dishes like cawl, bara brith, and Welsh cakes. Several towns in Wales, like Cardiff, also organize parades on the day.

However, the people of Wales have long debated whether St David's Day should have a day off to celebrate the day. Some argue that they should have a day off like Ireland and Scotland have a day off dedicated to their patron saints, St Patrick and St Andrews. While some argue that the current tradition helps children learn about the Welsh culture.

Kirsty Rome, while speaking to South Wales Argus, said:

"I believe St David's Day should not be a bank holiday as the traditions of dressing up as Welsh ladies and rugby players, eating cakes and Bara Brith and singing our national anthem with pride will be lost on a day off school."

Peredur Owen Griffiths, Plaid Cymru MS for South Wales East, said that Wales gets the least number of bank holidays in Europe, i.e., 8 in comparison to the 14 that people in Malta get. Griffiths said:

“A Bank Holiday on St David’s Day would go some way to readdressing that imbalance and it would give us the opportunity, as a nation, to celebrate our unique culture and history.”

However, this isn't a new issue; the debate over making St David's Day a public holiday has been going on for decades.