Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, triumphs in stellar MMA debut at PFL vs. Bellator event

After several amateur fights in the PFL, Biaggio Ali Walsh started his professional MMA career on a high note with a dominant win on Feb. 24.

Now a 1-0 professional fighter, Ali Walsh is already 6-0 in the PFL with five amateur fights in the promotion as one of the company's biggest stars. Widely recognized as the grandson of Muhammad Ali and the son of Rasheda Ali, Ali Walsh dominated Emmanuel Palacio with a surprising wrestling-heavy game plan en route to a unanimous decision victory.

As the fourth fight of the night on the preliminary portion of the pay-per-view event, Ali Walsh earned a 30-27 scorecard from all three judges.

Traditionally a striker with six consecutive knockouts entering his professional debut, Ali Walsh was one of the biggest favorites of the card. While most expected a quick knockout win, he displayed his complete MMA skill set by landing an immediate takedown before controlling Palacio for most of the bout.

Having just made his own professional debut in December 2023, Palacio drops to 1-1 with the loss.

When did Biaggio Ali Walsh begin MMA?

Though boxing has visibly been a staple in his family's history, Biaggio Ali Walsh never pursued a career in the ring and spent the majority of his youth in American football. His brother, Nico Ali Walsh, took the more traditional family path and is currently an 8-1 professional boxer.

Excelling at the prestigious American high school Bishop Gorman as a running back, Ali Walsh committed to play for the University of California, Berkeley, before transferring to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, better known as UNLV.

Competing in the PFL since 2022, the 25-year-old claims he did not begin MMA until he was 22 years old and retired from American football. Ali Walsh quickly excelled in the sport with his superior athleticism and platform and signed with the PFL after his first amateur win.

During his transition to MMA post-college, Ali Walsh has publicly admitted he struggled with depression and an identity crisis before finding the sport he would eventually love.

Ali Walsh currently trains at Xtreme Couture under Eric Nicksick in Las Vegas, Nevada.