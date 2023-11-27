'Easier to just make up things': Omid Scobie accuses The Telegraph of posting misleading Kate Middleton references from his book Endgame

Journalist Omid Scobie upcoming book 'Endgame, is making a striking claim about Princess Kate and Meghan Markle. According to a preview shared with French magazine Paris Match, the book characterizes the Princess of Wales, Catherine, as someone who is “terrified to do anything more than grinning photo ops”.

Omid Scobie has advised people to withhold their judgement till Endgame comes out. He expressed concern that media reports were relying on "bad translations and snippets without context." Royal commentator Scobie's "Endgame," which delves into a "fight for survival" within the Royal Household, will be released on Tuesday.

Endgame vs media

Excerpts from Omid Scobie's book have been published in both US and French media. To generate buzz for his upcoming book, Scobie engaged in an interview with Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper, where he openly criticized several senior royals, including Kate.

According to the Times, Scobie’s book characterises the Princess of Wales as someone who is “terrified to do anything more than grinning photo ops”.

In UK newspaper articles reportedly grounded in excerpts from Paris Match, allegations center around purported specifics of the discussions between the Duke of Sussex and his father, the King, earlier this year, as well as the dynamics between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William.

Meanwhile, The Sun details assertions concerning the contents of letters exchanged between the King (then the Prince of Wales) and the Duchess of Sussex following her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

However, Scobie has clarified that not all the reported passages are accurate.

"Whether you like my work or loathe it, all I ask is that if you are reading coverage about what's supposedly inside Endgame, please also read the book itself."

Following the release of Omid Scobie's previous royal book, "Finding Freedom," which chronicled the Sussexes' decision to step back as working royals, speculation arose regarding their involvement.

The royal couple vehemently denied contributing to the book. Despite ongoing interest, the 42-year-old journalist has consistently refuted claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were direct sources for his work.

He clarified recently that he is not friends with Meghan and emphasized that "the Sussexes have nothing to do with" his latest book. The Royal Family remains a popular subject for authors, editors, and television producers.

In a surprising revelation, royal biographer Omid Scobie contends that Princess Catherine is perceived as being "infantilized" and subjected to lower standards by the British media. According to Scobie, there's a suggestion that she feels apprehensive about engaging in anything beyond a gentle photo opportunity.

“In the coverage of Kate, we infantilise her massively, so the bar is always lower.” We are at this pivotal moment in time where the future of the royal family as we know it is in a crisis.” - Omid Scorbie

A friend of Kate has informed the British media that the characterization is "horribly unjust."

Omid Scobie's remarks coincided with the publication of what were claimed to be extracts from his book in several UK newspapers this week. These reports were based on content allegedly featured in Paris Match, a French magazine. The Duchess of Sussex personally rang royal biographer Scobie after learning he had been harassed online.

What does "Endgame" say?

Numerous UK newspapers published what were purported to be excerpts from the book in Paris Match, a French magazine. The reported content included supposed details of conversations between the Duke of Sussex and his father, the King, earlier this year.

The book also delves into the relationship between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William. Furthermore, The Sun reported allegations that the Duchess of Sussex identified two members of the Royal Household who allegedly made comments about the race of her then-unborn child, Archie, in the letters.

In "Endgame," Scobie extends his focus beyond Prince Harry to unveil an alleged power struggle between King Charles and Prince William. The book delves into the new king’s dynamic with his embroiled brother, Prince Andrew, and analyzes why Kate fits seamlessly into the role of Britain’s future queen.

Endgame will be released on November 28, 2023.