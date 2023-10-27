James Middleton Net Worth: Fortune explored as brother to the Princess of Wales welcomes first child with wife Alizee Thevenet

James Middleton, the younger brother of the Princess of Wales, Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, popularly known as Kate Middleton welcomed his first child with his wife Alizee Thevenet. The couple were photographed with their newborn while taking a walk and having coffee in Notting Hill.

The British entrepreneur with an estimated net worth of $6 million revealed in an Instagram post on October 27, that they welcomed a son named Inigo.

James Middleton met his wife, french financial analyst, Alizee Thevenet in 2018, and got married in 2021. The 36-year-old publically shared the news of Thevenet's pregnancy in July via an Instagram post. This is the youngest Middleton sibling's first child.

James shared an Instagram post on October 27, revealing his baby boy's hand touching his, separated only by a golden pendant engraved with the face of his late dog, Ella, who was responsible for getting James and Alizee together. James also shared pictures of the baby with his other dogs, who were "fantastic" in welcoming their "little brother". James stated, in the post:

"He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy 💙"

He added:

"No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three."

Cakes, cards, and dog food: A history of James Middleton's entrepreneurial career

James William Middleton commands an impressive estimated net worth of $6 million, according to CA Knowledge. Although James Middleton is mostly famous for being the younger brother of Kate Middleton, he has had an impressive career in his own right.

James Middleton reportedly attended the University of Edinburgh to study environmental resources management but decided to drop out after one year to follow his entrepreneurial dreams. After dropping out he founded a cake-making business, the Cake Kit Company. The Telegraph quoted him as saying:

"Within a few weeks, I knew it wasn't where I wanted to be. I was always looking for business ideas."

The company was initially quite successful and James ended up making themed cakes for prestigious brands like Ralph Lauren and winning the Haines Watts Young Entrepreneur. Despite the initial success, the company dissolved in 2015.

During the latter years of his cake-making business, he founded Boomf in 2013, a company that made greeting cards and personalized printed marshmallows. The company was constantly on the edge by successfully raising funds only to return losses. In late 2021, it fell to administration. The company still sells marshmallows and cards, with an order of personalized marshmallows going for €15,95.

Middleton is a well-known dog lover and has credited his late dog, Ella, for introducing him to his now-wife, Alizee Thevenet. In an interview with the Telegraph, he mentioned that he met his wife when his dog randomly ran over to say hello to her, who mistook an embarrassed Middleton for a waiter.

Therefore, it was no surprise that his next venture was a mail-order dog food company, named Ella & Co that sold healthy freeze-dried raw food. James has been outspoken about his mental health. He has been open about his struggles with depression and ADHD and has also undertaken Cognitive Behavioural Therapy.

Ella, a black cocker spaniel, James Middleton's 15-year-old therapy dog, and his first-ever dog passed away in January 2023. James said in an Instagram post that her death had deeply affected him and that he was "just about holding it together". He revealed that Ella had "slipped away" in his arms.