Who is Alizee Thevenet? All about James Middleton's wife as William and Kate attend couple's wedding

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet tied the knot over the weekend, nearly two years after their engagement. The wedding took place in the presence of family and close friends in the Bormes-les-Mimosas village in France.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram to officially announce his marriage. The youngest Middleton sibling wrote:

"Mr & Mrs Middleton! Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village or Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am."

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly attended the wedding with their three children. The guest list also included Kate and James’ parents, Michael and Catherine Middleton.

Pippa Middleton was also present at the venue with her husband James Matthews and their two children.

The wedding took place after being postponed twice for the COVID-19 pandemic. James and Alizee started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2019.

Meet James Middleton's wife, Alizee Thevenet

Alizee Thevenet is a financial analyst based in London (Image via Instagram/Alizee Thevenet)

Alizee Thevenet is an established finance analyst from France. She is currently based in London and works as the director of TreasurySpring, a financial technology company. She is the daughter of a former French diplomat, Jean-Gabriel Thevenet.

The 32-year-old earned her bachelor’s degree from the ICHEC Business Management School in Belgium. She graduated from the Queen Mary University of London in 2013 and holds a master’s degree in finance and investment.

She has previously worked as a financial expert for several firms across the UK. She grew up between Germany, Indonesia, Chile, France, Belgium, and England and can speak three languages: English, Spanish, and French.

Alizee Thevenet came under the limelight after she started dating James Middleton. The duo reportedly met at a London bar in 2018. They sparked dating rumors after being spotted together at St. Luke’s Church during the Henry van Straubanzee Memorial Christmas Carol Service.

However, the couple first started talking due to James’ dog, Ella. During an interview with The Telegraph, the entrepreneur revealed that Alizee mistook him for a waiter during their first meeting:

"The two of us (Ella and me) were at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea. Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace. However, she made a beeline for Alizee. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back. But Alizee thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention”

James decided to put a ring on the relationship just ten months after being together. He got down on one knee and proposed to Alizee with a giant diamond ring in the Lake District in 2019.

Following the engagement, Alizee Thevenet’s father told The Daily Mail that his daughter is extremely happy with James:

“My daughter Alizee is very happy with James, they are very much in love. James is a very charming man. ‘I am very happy that Alizee is together with James. I know she is very happy. We keep our fingers crossed for them.”

Last year, James Middleton, a mental health advocate, revealed that Alizee Thevenet helped him fight clinical depression.

The couple finally had their fairytale wedding in an intimate ceremony. Before their marriage, Alizee and James spent quarantine together with the latter’s parents at their Berkshire residence. The newlyweds will reportedly move to their country house in the UK.

