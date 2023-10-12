5 best-dressed celebrities at The Fact Music Awards 2023

The Fact Music Awards 2023 was a highly anticipated on October 10, 2023 event in Incheon, South Korea. It was a night of glitz and glamour, with some of the biggest names in K-pop and the music industry. The event was a showcase of stunning fashion and style.

The red carpet was graced by some of the popular K-pop bands like NMIXX, SEVENTEEN, Aespa, TREASURE, and more. They showcased their impeccable fashion sense. From elegant gowns to chic suits, the celebrities put their best foot forward and stole the show with their stunning fashion choices. Here are the five best-dressed celebrities at The Fact Music Awards 2023.

Members of NMIXX, SEVENTEEN, Aespa, and TREASURE are some of the best-dressed celebrities at The Fact Music Awards 2023

1) Lily from NMIXX

Expand Tweet

Lily Jin Morrow, better known as Lily, is a Korean-Australian singer and actress under JYP Entertainment. She is known for her stunning vocals and impressive dance skills, as well as her fashion sense. She has been praised for her unique style and ability to confidently pull off any look. At The Fact Music Awards 2023, the singer wore a black crop blazer outfit, a black skirt, grey high-knee socks, and a pair of classic back heels.

2) Mingyu from SEVENTEEN

Expand Tweet

Mingyu is a member of the popular K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN and is known for his stunning visuals and talent. He is one of the most popular members of SEVENTEEN, with a large fan following. Mingyu was ranked 9th among the list of the best-dressed idols who slayed the red carpet at The Fact Music Awards 2023. The main attraction was his cute new hairstyle, which looked super cool with his all-black outfit in the long military-style coat. He was looking chic and classy.

3) Winter from Aespa

Expand Tweet

Winter is a member of the popular K-pop girl group Aespa and is known for her unique fashion sense. She has been praised for her stylish outfits on and off stage. She wore a Ralph Lauren Feather Off-the-Shoulder Dress at The Fact Music Awards 2023.

The dress was black and featured a feathered off-the-shoulder neckline. The dress was paired with black heels and minimal jewelry, allowing the dress to be the focal point of the outfit. The dress was a perfect fit for Winter's body type and highlighted her elegant and sophisticated style. Everyone praised her look at the event.

4) Hyunsuk from TREASURE

Expand Tweet

Choi Hyun-suk, known as Hyunsuk, is a South Korean rapper, dancer, and one of two leaders of the K-pop boy group TREASURE under YG Entertainment. He is known for his rapping skills and has composed songs. The rapper is also quite popular for his unique fashion sense, evident at The Fact Music Awards 2023. At the event, Hyunsuk's ensemble was the epitome of individual style because of the sophisticated formal dress, eclectic accessories, and varied textures.

5) Seohyun from Girls’ Generation

Expand Tweet

Seohyun, also known as Seo Ju-hyun, is a member of the popular K-pop girl group Girls' Generation and its first sub-unit, TaeTiSeo. She is popular for her singing and her incredible acting. With a look that was both sultry and refined, Seohyun ensured she would leave a lasting impression.

Her proportions were brought out beautifully by the fishtail design, and she unmistakably had the air of a model thanks to her refined demeanor. In particular, because of the intricate design of her dress, the diva kept her accessories uncomplicated so that her appearance could take center stage.

These are some of the best-dressed celebrities at The Fact Music Awards 2023. More K-pop bands like ATEEZ and Stray Kids blessed the red carpet with their best looks.