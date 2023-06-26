RespectForLILY trends as NMIXX’s fans demand proper treatment of Lily after a K-media forgets to add her image in thumbnail

NMIXX’s fans once again demanded proper treatment for Lily, the Australian-Korean member, who was left out of the thumbnail in a video of the group’s airport arrival coverage. On June 25, #RespectForLILY and #NSWERProtectLILY went viral on Twitter.

These hashtags were created to bring attention to the alleged mistreatment of the 20-year-old singer after fans discovered that a Korean news outlet did not include her in the group thumbnail when they covered the six-member group’s departure at the Incheon International Airport.

LILY IS AN NMIXX MEMBER TOO

LILY IS AN NMIXX MEMBER TOO

#RespectForLILY

#NSWERProtectLILY

#릴리_보호하자 #릴리도_존중하라

#릴리_그만_무시해라 lily doesn't deserve this kind of treatment coming from k-medias, she's a member of nmixx and she deserves respect too, wtf is this thumbnail?

Lily is arguably one of the most famous members of the DICE group. She was known as a JYP Entertainment trainee for a long time, and fans who followed her since her pre-debut times celebrated when she officially entered the industry with NMIXX in February last year. However, many now believe that Lily is being targeted for her half-Korean, half-Australian nationality.

NMIXX’s fans band together to raise concerns after Lily is left out by a Korean media outlet

Fans recently bombarded Twitter with the phrase “NMIXX IS 6” after concerns grew about Lily being allegedly mistreated by a South Korean media outlet. As per fans, it wasn’t the first time the Korean-Australian member received less attention from other Korean members.

The 20-year-old singer, who is also the eldest in the group, was unfortunately not included in the thumbnail of NMIXX’s recent Incheon Airport departure YouTube video. Media outlets usually provide coverage of K-pop idols’ airport arrival and departure for fans. As some fans pointed out, the thumbnail for these videos is either of an individual member or the entire group.

However, in the case of NMIXX, the Korean media outlet, whose name was redacted in the screenshot, made a collage of Sullyoon, Haewon, Jiwoo, Kyujin, and Bae for the thumbnail. The group’s eldest was nowhere to be seen in the picture. Fans immediately criticized the outlet for not including the group’s main vocalist. They trended hashtags to showcase their frustration by demanding that they “respect Lily.”

A few fans also mentioned that Lily has been prone to alleged mistreatment and ignorance by netizens too. They talked about an incident where a fan apparently ignored her. Some even shared that they believe the poor treatment arose because she is a foreigner. Check out how fans brought the alleged unfairness to notice on Twitter below:

LILY IS AN NMIXX MEMBER TOO

NMIXX is 6

LILY IS AN NMIXX MEMBER TOO

LILY IS AN NMIXX MEMBER TOO

LILY IS AN NMIXX MEMBER TOO

LILY IS AN NMIXX MEMBER TOO

In recent news, the six-member group revealed the track list of their upcoming singer album, A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream, on June 26 at midnight KST. It includes two tracks: Party O’Clock (title track) and Roller Coaster.

Before releasing the title track, the DICE singers will first post the music video of their pre-release track on July 3. The album will then be released on July 11, 2023, at 6 pm KST.

Additionally, the six-member group will also meet fans on August 18 at the much-anticipated music festival, KCON LA 2023.

