East New York season 1 finale recap: Should CBS renew the show?

East New York season 1 finale saw Haywood investigating the case of a mass shooting at Officer Brandy Quinlain's building. The prime suspect was a parolee named Tyson Fox. In the same installment, it was later revealed that the culprit was a man named Duane Trope. Unfortunately, this was the show's last ever episode since CBS decided to pull the plug on it a couple of weeks ago.

However, the decision to cancel the show was justified because this episode was a perfect conclusion. In fact, renewing East New York will look forced going forward.

East New York season 1 final episode was titled Ruskin Roulette. It was directed by Michael M. Robin and written by William Finkelstein. It aired on May 14, 2023, on CBS.

Did Tyson Fox really shoot people at Officer Brandy Quinlain's building in East New York season 1 finale?

The episode began with the tragic mass killing at Officer Brandy Quinlain's building. The shooter was suspected to be Tyson Fox. Even before the shooting, Brandy was aware that Tyson, a recent parole, was living illegally in the public housing. She didn't report this because she wanted Tyson to turn his life around.

If Tyson was revealed to be the shooter, the career would hit a dead end. Althoug everyone started blaming Tyson, it was not proven yet. Deputy Inspector Haywood was even ordered by Chief Donaldson to pull Bandy out of the housing projects. Moreover, Donaldson wanted to be seen doing something to give him momentum for the Commissioner Job.

Another trouble was Don Jacowitz, the union president. His goal was to get rid of Haywood. However, Haywood was not going down without a fight. She had worked hard to get where she was used to extreme pressure. She began her investigation and realized that the gun that was used for the shooting was a community gun, which meant there was no way Tyson was involved since he was too busy searching for a new home.

The shooter was revealed to be Duane Trope, the second in command at the Orlando Highgate who apparently shot himself in the arm and pretended to be one of the victims. Unfortunately, he was ratted out by his own people, leading to him getting shot and killed by Officer Andre Bentley. The case was thus solved.

Meanwhile, Donaldson's boss supported Haywood, after which she was given the responsibility to look over other districts. At the end of the episode, it was shown that Suarez lost the Deputy Mayor's job, but this managed to save his friendship with Haywood.

East New York revolves around Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood after her promotion at her precinct. While she has familial connections to the neighborhood, she hopes to employ new methods to help and protect the community.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of East New York reads:

"Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood is the newly promoted boss of the 74th precinct in East New York -- a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. With family ties to the area, Haywood is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives."

It further continues:

"But first, she has the daunting task of getting them on board, as some are skeptical of her promotion, and others resist the changes she is desperate to make. Regina has a vision: she and the squad of the 74th precinct will not only serve their community -- they'll also become part of it."

East New York was recently canceled by CBS just after one season.

