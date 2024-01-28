EastEnders spoilers for the next week from January 29 to February 2, 2024

As the drama continues to unfold on EastEnders, the residents of Walford find themselves entangled in a web of secrets and confessions. Last week, Linda Carter was shaken when she received a text from Alfie Moon, causing her distress as she worried about what she might have revealed to him while drunk.

Concerned that she may have confessed to murdering Keanu Taylor, Linda arranged to meet Alfie, hoping to downplay their previous conversation and prevent him from discovering the truth about the buried body under the cafe floor.

Meanwhile, Kat Mitchell rejected Phil Mitchell's attempts to reconcile after his infidelity with Emma Harding. In the upcoming week, viewers can expect more gripping drama involving the residents of Walford as the fallout from the Christmas Day murder lingers.

EastEnders spoilers for 29 January 2024 to 2 February 2024

Denise's struggles are set to intensify

Denise Fox, haunted by recent events, will face a tumultuous week ahead. As she grapples with the weight of their actions in the Christmas murder, Denise's descent into turmoil is set to accelerate.

On her birthday, Denise will be overwhelmed, leading to a hasty exit and leaving her partner Jack bewildered. Concerned about her well-being, her family will attempt to understand her struggles.

A heart-wrenching revelation will await Jack as Denise contemplates laying bare the truth. However, the aftermath of this disclosure is expected to bring about unexpected consequences.

Linda's confession

Meanwhile, Linda Carter, entangled in the murder secret, will face her own challenges. A confessional moment with Alfie Moon will become a turning point in Linda's attempt to grapple with the aftermath of the Christmas Day murder.

Alfie's own struggles will lead to a vulnerable exchange, and Linda, in a moment of drunken candor, will reveal more than intended. Linda's desperate attempt to navigate the situation will involve twisting the truth during a subsequent meeting with Alfie.

Denise's unlikely confidante

Amidst the chaos, Denise will seek solace in an unexpected confidante—psychic Madame Tellerina. The mysterious psychic will take the stage at The Vic, and Denise, grappling with her internal demons, will volunteer to seek answers.

As her grip on reality slips further, those around her will be left stunned by the revelations that unfold during this unconventional encounter. The week is set to culminate in a series of intense moments, with Denise's actions rippling through Walford.

About the soap opera

EastEnders, a British television soap opera created by Julia Smith and Tony Holland, debuted on BBC One in February 1985. The show is set in the fictional borough of Walford in the East End of London and revolves around the lives of its residents and their families.

Since its inception, EastEnders has made a significant impact on British popular culture, being referenced in various media, such as songs and other television programs.

It has played a crucial role in British television drama history by addressing controversial and taboo subjects as well as depicting social aspects previously unseen on mainstream UK television.

Over the years, EastEnders has remained a staple of British television, captivating audiences with its interesting storylines and realistic portrayal of everyday life in an urban community.

EastEnders is available for streaming on BritBox, the BritBox Apple TV Channel, and the BritBox Amazon Channel.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.