Echo and the Bunnymen have announced a new tour, titled 'Songs To Learn & Sing UK tour,' which is scheduled to be held from March 2, 2024, to March 25, 2024, in venues across the UK and Scotland. The tour will be in celebration of the band's 1985 compilation album of the same name, which turns 44 in 2024.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Cardiff, Glasgow, and Liverpool, via a post on their official Instagram on October 30, 2023.

The tour's presale will begin on November 2, 2023. Fans who want to take part must register through the presale link posted on the band's social media outlets by November 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

The general public will be able to purchase tickets beginning November 3, 2023. Ticket costs have not yet been announced. Tickets are available at the band's official website.

Echo and the Bunnymen 2024 tour dates

Echo and the Bunnymen released their compilation album, Songs to Learn & Sing, on November 15, 1985. The album remains their most successful compilation record, peaking at number 6 on the UK album chart as well as at number 25 on the Kiwi album chart.

As the album reaches the midpoint of its fourth decade as a record, the band is set to embark on the newly announced UK and Scotland tour to celebrate the album. The band will bring classics such as The Killing Moon, A Promise, and more on the tour with them.

The full list of dates and venues for the 14-day tour, 'Songs To Learn & Sing March 2024 – The Very Best of Echo & The Bunnymen' is given below:

March 2, 2024 – Norwich, UK at Nick Rayns LCR

March 3, 2024 – Brighton, UK at Brighton Dome

March 5, 2024 – Bournemouth, UK at O2 Academy Bournemouth

March 6, 2024 – Bristol, UK at Bristol Beacon

March 8, 2024 – London, UK at Roundhouse

March 10, 2024 – Cardiff, Wales (UK) at Great Hall - Student's Union

March 12, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Rock City

March 13, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy Birmingham

March 16, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Albert Hall

March 19, 2024 – Sheffield, UK at City Hall

March 20, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Barrowland

March 22, 2024 – Leeds, UK at O2 Academy Leeds

March 23, 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at O2 City Hall

March 25, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at Liverpool Empire Theatre

More about Echo and The Bunnymen's career

Echo and the Bunnymen was formed in 1978 and released their debut studio album, Crocodiles, on July 18, 1980. The album was a moderate success, peaking at number 17 on the UK album chart after its release.

The band made their first breakthrough with their third studio album, Porcupine, which was released on February 5, 1983. The gold-certified album peaked at number 2 on the UK album chart as well as at number 15 on the Kiwi album chart.

Echo and the Bunnymen had their last major album success with their fourth studio album, Ocean Rain, which was released on May 4, 1983. The album peaked at number 4 on the UK album chart as well as at number 10 on the Kiwi album chart.

After disbanding due to the death of their original drummer Pete de Freitas, and the departure of Ian McCulloch, the band reformed in 1997, releasing their last certified album, Evergreen, in the same year.