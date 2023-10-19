Becky Hill 2024 UK Tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Becky Hill has announced a new tour, which is scheduled to take place from June 14, 2024, to October 24, 2024, in venues across the mainland UK. This will be the singer's first arena tour and will be in support of her unnamed upcoming second studio album.

The singer announced the new tour, which will also feature performances from special guests yet to be announced, via a post on her official Instagram account, stating:

"I HAVE MY VERY OWN UK ARENA TOUR!!! 2024 will be about coming to as many cities in the uk & partying with thousands of you! not coming out for a song or two on someone else’s show, not on a line up with other artists, my very own show!"

The presale for the UK tour will be available on October 25, 2023. Interested patrons must register for the presale via the link available on her social media by October 24, 2023, to gain access to the presale.

General tickets for the Irish shows are currently available from Ticketmaster and are priced at €49.50 plus processing fees, depending upon the venue, seating choice, and ticket demand. General tickets for the UK tour will be available on October 27, 2023. The singer's official website, social media accounts, and Ticketmaster are all places to find presales and tickets.

The tour will begin in Cork and end in London

Becky Hill will be releasing her unnamed second studio album at an undisclosed date in 2024. On May 12, 2023, the singer dropped the first single from the album, titled Side Effects. The song was received with positive appraisal and has peaked at number 35 on the UK singles chart.

Subsequently, the singer released the second single from the album, Disconnect, on July 14, 2023. The single, a collaboration with the duo Chase & Status, was a greater hit than the first single and has peaked at number 10 on the UK singles chart.

In support of her album, the singer is set to embark on the just-announced Ireland and UK tour in mid-to-late 2024, with performances in cities such as Cork, Belfast, Glasgow, and Cardiff, among others.

The full list of dates and venues for the Becky Hill 2024 tour is given below:

June 14, 2024 – Cork, Ireland, at Musgrave Park

June 15, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland (UK), at Ormeau Park

October 12, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland (UK), at Ovo Hydro

October 13, 2024 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, at Utilita Arena

October 15, 2024- Nottingham, UK, at Motorpoint Arena

October 16, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at First Direct Arena

October 18, 2024 – Exeter, UK, at Westpoint Exeter

October 19, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena

October 20, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Ao Arena

October 22, 2024 – Cardiff, Wales (UK) at Utilita Arena Cardiff

October 24, 2024 – London, UK, at Ovo Arena Wembley

Becky Hill is best known for her debut studio album, Only Honest on the Weekend, which was released on August 27, 2021. The gold-certified album, released via Polydor Records, was a major chart success, peaking at number 5 on the Irish album chart, as well as at number 6 on the Scottish album chart and number 7 on the UK album chart, respectively.

The album also won Becky Hill Best Dance Act at the 2023 Brit Awards. A single from the album, Remember, a collaboration with David Guetta, was nominated for the Song of the Year award at the 2022 Brit Awards.