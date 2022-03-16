Ed Sheeran Australia and New Zealand Tour 2023 tickets: Where to buy, presale, dates, price and more 

Ed Sheeran has announced the +- =÷ x Tour, also called the Mathematics Tour dates for Australia and New Zealand, which are slated for next year in February and March. The tour will start at the Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand on February 2 and will go up to March 12 in Perth, Australia.

The Shape of You singer will also make stops in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide in Ticketse tickets for the tour will be available from March 23 and the presale for the tour will begin on March 21. Fans can purchase their tickets from here.

Ed Sheeran 2023 Australian & New Zealand Mathematics Tour

February 2 — Sky Stadium, Wellington

February 10 — Eden Park, Auckland

February 17 — Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

February 24 — Accor Stadium, Sydney

March 2 — Melbourne Cricket Ground

March 7 — Adelaide Oval

March 12 — Optus Stadium, Perth

Ed Sheeran’s latest album ‘=’ debuted at #1 in both Australia and New Zealand with singles ‘Bad Habits’ (5 x Platinum AU, 3 x Platinum NZ) and ‘Shivers’ (3 x Platinum AU, Platinum NZ) certifiable smash hits.

Ed Sheeran’s moving track Visiting Hours is set to certify Platinum in the coming weeks. The song was written for his friend Mushroom Group and Frontier Touring founder Michael Gudinski. Sheeran performed the song live in Australia in March 2021 to pay respects to his friend.

This is Ed Sheeran’s first tour since his record-breaking tour in 2018 which supported the album Divide when he smashed the record for the highest selling tour ever with over a million tickets sold just across Australia and New Zealand, for the first time in over 30 years.

Sheeran broke the record after 30 years when Dire Straits held the record for the most tickets sold on a single tour of Australia and New Zealand back in 1986 in support of Brothers in Arms.

Meanwhile, Sheeran is facing a lawsuit over a copyright infringement case for his hit single Shape of You which was released in 2017. Plaintiffs Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue have claimed that parts of Sheeran’s Shape of You are appropriated from their 2015 song Oh Why.

Edited by Srijan Sen