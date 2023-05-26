The EDC festival has confirmed it will be back in 2024, with next year's edition scheduled to be held from May 17, 2024 to May 19, 2024, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. The festival will celebrate its 33rd anniversary in 2024. The festival was first held in 1991.

The organizers announced the 2024 EDC Festival, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Presale tickets are currently available from the official site of the festival. General tickets are priced at $349, plus processing fees. General+ tickets are priced at $539, plus processing fees. VIP tickets are priced at $799.99, plus processing fees.

EDC Festival to celebrate 33 years with its 2024 edition

The festival will be celebrating 33 years with next year's edition, and in anticipation of that, the festival is hosting a live stream all weekend, which will showcase select acts from the festival's 2023 edition.

The festival organizers have announced they will be taking the festival fans, called Headliners, feedback under consideration as they prepare for the next edition, stating:

"We'll be bringing back an extra access point into the the KineticFIELD and adding even more effects like flames and fireworks atop our new 100 ft. towering structures that surround the stage. And of course, we're designing a brand new stage to bring another unique experience!"

The press release continued:

"We'll also be fine-tuning the festival site layout for smoother flow throughout the grounds. And that's just the beginning—we have a whole list of upgrades and tweaks lined up to ensure an even better experience!"

Tracing the EDC Festival and its history

The EDC Festival was first held in 1991, when it was organized by Stephen Hauptfuhr. The festival transitioned to its current organizer, Insomniac, an electronic music producer and distributor, in 1995, after Philip Blain, partner of Pasquale Rotella, organized the deal that granted use of the name Electric Daisy Carnival in 1995 to Insomniac Events, which was under Rotella's management.

The first Insomniac led EDC Festival was held at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California in 1997, with subsequent events held in various venues across Southern California. Since 2001, the festival has been a multi-city event, with a second edition being held in Texas.

The festival transitioned to a mainstay festival with the 2009 edition, which was held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at the Exposition Park. The festival achieved nearly 100,000 viewers in that edition.

The festival faced a major controversy in 2010, after a 15-year-old attendee, Sasha Rodriguez, died after taking MDMA, a psychoactive drug. The Los Angeles city authorities suspended all festival activities for the remainder of the year, and the festival moved to its current location of Las Vegas, Nevada in 2011.

The switch in venue broadened the festival's popularity, with the 2011 edition seeing more than 230,000 attendees, more than twice the number of attendees from the previous editions.

In 2013, the festival expanded to an international venue, with editions held in London, Puerto Rico, alongside the events in Chicago, New York, and Orlando, Florida. In subsequent years, the festival was also held in India and China, as well as Brazil, among other places.

EDC Festival is known for its charity. A part of the proceeds from each year's festivals are given over to national charities and community organizations. More than $2 million has been donated since 2011.

Poll : 0 votes