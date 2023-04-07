EDC Las Vegas 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, price, venue, and more

EDC Las Vegas has announced its lineup for 2023. The festival will feature some of the biggest names in dance music.
The three-day EDC Las Vegas Festival, scheduled to take place from May 19 to May 21 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, is expected to draw over 525,000 attendees from all over the world. For many music lovers, EDC is more than just a festival; it's a community where people come together to celebrate life, love, art, and music.
Tickets for the EDC Las Vegas festival are currently sold out. However, EDC Las Vegas Festival tickets are available to purchase from StubHub, where tickets are 100% assured through its fan protection program. The ticket price range for EDC Las Vegas general admission pass is $504.33, while the VIP pass ranges from $765.42.
EDC Las Vegas lineup Includes names like Marshmello, David Guetta, Tiesto, and many more
This year's Las Vegas festival is expected to be one of the most diverse and exciting yet, with a wide range of genres represented, including David Guetta, Zedd, Marshmello, Afrojack, Zedd, and Tiësto, who will headline for a record-breaking twelfth time.
Fans can expect to enjoy everything from high-energy dance music to experimental electronic beats, as well as a mix of established stars and up-and-coming talent.
Here are the complete details and the full lineup of artists performing each day at EDC Las Vegas 2023:
Friday, May 19:
- Above & Beyond
- Alison Wonderland
- Anabel Englund
- Andy C
- ARMNHMR
- Artbat
- Azzeca
- Barely Alive
- Biscits b2b Martin Ikin
- Blastoyz
- Bleu Clair
- Born Dirty
- Carola
- Champagne Drip
- Cloverdale
- Cosmic Gate
- Da Tweekaz
- David Guetta
- Disco Dom
- Disco Lines
- DJ Anime
- DJ Isaac
- Dr Phunk
- Duke Dumont
- Dustin Husain
- Eli Brown
- Eliminate
- Eptic
- Fallen b2b Richter with MC Dino
- Ferry Corsten
- Fisher
- Friction
- Frosttop
- Funtcase
- Galantis
- GRiZ
- Hana
- Hint of Lavender
- Hugel
- James Hype
- Jerome Isma-Ae
- Kaivon
- Kill Script
- Kream
- Lady Sinclair
- Lenny Dee
- Lil Texas
- Loco Dice b2b Fisher
- Louie Vega
- Lovefingers + Heidi Lawden
- Maarten de Jong
- Marc V
- Marshmello
- Matroda
- Matt Fax
- Meduza
- MEMBA
- Mike Dunn
- Miss Dre
- Nostalgix
- Odd Mob
- Omar Santana
- Patrick Topping
- Paul Denton
- Pauline Herr
- Pretty Pink
- Reaper
- Riot Ten b2b Jessica Audiffred
- Said the Sky
- San Pacho
- Shei
- Sidepiece
- Sound Rush
- Sullivan King b2b Kai Wachi
- Vini Vici
- Warface
- Wax Motif b2b Malaa
- Yetep
Saturday, May 20
- 12th Planet
- Acraze
- Afrojack (Sunrise Set)
- AK Sports
- Alok
- AtDusk
- Audiofreq
- Ben Nicky presents Emotional Havoc
- Ben UFO
- Billy Gillies
- Boris Brejcha
- Camden Cox
- Chaney
- Chris Lake
- CID b2b Sage Armstrong
- Coone
- Danny Daze
- Darren Styles
- Dionysus & Yosuf present: Bigger, Stronger, Faster
- Dom Dolla
- Dombresky
- Excision b2b Dion Timmer
- Fallon
- Ferreck Dawn
- Fury b2b Nightstalker
- Gareth Emery presents Decades
- Giuseppe Ottaviani
- Habstrakt
- Hot Since 82
- HVDES
- James Hype
- JamesJamesJames
- John Bryars
- Jorza
- JSTJR
- Kaskade
- Kaytranada
- Kettama
- Korolova
- Lady Faith
- Layla Benitez
- The Martinez Brothers
- Mau P
- Metrik b2b Grafix
- Miane
- Michael Bibi
- Mochakk
- Modapit
- Moody Good (Throwback Set)
- Morten
- Ms. Mada b2b Bakke
- Nala
- Netsky
- Noizu
- Paco Osuna
- Ray Volpe
- Rebelion
- Salute
- Sherelle
- Softest Hard
- Sonny Fodera
- Space Laces
- Spencer Brown
- Suae
- Sub Zero Project
- Subtronics
- Sullivan King
- Svdden Death: Into the Inferno
- Tiësto
- Tom & Collins
- Triode
- Valentino Khan
- Vini Vici
- Warface b2b D-Sturb
- Westend
- Will Atkinson
- Wooli
- Yoshi & Razner
- Zedd
- Zeds Dead b2b Chase & Status
Sunday, May 21
- 8kays
- 999999999
- A Hundred Drums
- Abana
- Acraze B2B Noizu
- Adrenalize
- Anden
- Armin Van Buuren
- Baggi
- Ben Nicky Presents Xtreme B2B Sub Zero Project
- Bensley B2B Justin Hawkes
- Black Tiger Sex Machine
- Blanke
- Boogie T
- Borgore B2B Level Up
- Brennan Heart
- Capozzi
- Chris Lorenzo
- CID
- Code Black
- D-Sturb
- Deadly Guns
- Deeper Purpose
- Dennis Ferrer
- Deorro
- Dimension
- Dirt Monkey
- DJ Minx
- Dombresky
- Ellen Allien
- Enamour
- Excision
- Frame (Declan James & Decoder)
- Franky Wah
- Fred Everything
- Gammer B2B Tweekacore
- Gareth Emery
- Gentlemens Club
- Goodboys
- Griztronics
- Hannah Wants
- Hol!
- I Hate Models
- Imanu
- J. Worra
- Jaded
- James Hype
- Jeff Mills
- Joshwa
- Kaleena Zanders
- Kaskade Redux
- Lane 8
- Le Youth
- Levenkhan
- Loud Luxury
- Marshmello B2B Svdden Death
- Marten Hørger
- Martin Garrix
- Midnight Tyrannosaurus
- Mrotek
- Peekaboo
- Reinier Zonneveld (Live)
- Rob Gee 30 Years
- Saymyname
- Ship Wrek
- Slander
- Sonny Fodera
- Soren
- Space Motion
- Sultan + Shepard
- Tchami B2B AC Slater
- Things You Say
- Tobehonest
- Todd Terry
- Township Rebellion
- Tsu Nami
- Wax Motif
- Will Clarke
- Yellow Claw
- Yotto
- You
With such a diverse and talented lineup, EDC Las Vegas 2023 promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend. From vibrant atmospheres to world-class music, this festival is a celebration of everything that makes dance music so special.
EDC Las Vegas is one of the world's Top 10 music festivals
EDC (Electric Daisy Carnival) Las Vegas is one of the largest electronic dance music festivals in the world. It is held annually in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is organized by Insomniac Events. The festival attracts electronic music fans from around the globe, with attendance reaching over 400,000 people during the three-day event.
EDC Las Vegas was first held in 1997 and initially took place in Los Angeles, California. The festival moved to Las Vegas in 2011 and has been held there every year since. Over the years, EDC Las Vegas has become known for its impressive lineup of electronic dance music performers, elaborate stage designs, and carnival-like atmosphere.
One of the reasons why EDC Las Vegas is so famous is because of its incredible production value. The festival features multiple stages with larger-than-life designs, pyrotechnics, and lighting effects. It also has a variety of carnival rides and attractions, making it a truly immersive experience.
In addition to its impressive production value, EDC Las Vegas is also known for its dedication to promoting positivity, acceptance, and inclusion. The festival's motto, "All Are Welcome Here," emphasizes the importance of creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for all attendees.
Over the years, EDC Las Vegas has achieved many notable achievements, including being named "Festival of the Year" at the Electronic Music Awards in 2017 and being listed as one of the top 10 music festivals in the world by Forbes. The EDC Las Vegas festival has also been praised for its commitment to sustainability, with initiatives in place to reduce waste and promote environmentally friendly practices.
Overall, EDC Las Vegas has become one of the most iconic music festivals in the world, known for its impressive production value, dedication to promoting positivity and inclusion, and its unforgettable experiences.