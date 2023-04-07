EDC Las Vegas 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, price, venue, and more

EDC Las Vegas has announced its lineup for 2023. The festival will feature some of the biggest names in dance music.

The three-day EDC Las Vegas Festival, scheduled to take place from May 19 to May 21 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, is expected to draw over 525,000 attendees from all over the world. For many music lovers, EDC is more than just a festival; it's a community where people come together to celebrate life, love, art, and music.

Tickets for the EDC Las Vegas festival are currently sold out. However, EDC Las Vegas Festival tickets are available to purchase from StubHub, where tickets are 100% assured through its fan protection program. The ticket price range for EDC Las Vegas general admission pass is $504.33, while the VIP pass ranges from $765.42.

EDC Las Vegas lineup Includes names like Marshmello, David Guetta, Tiesto, and many more

This year's Las Vegas festival is expected to be one of the most diverse and exciting yet, with a wide range of genres represented, including David Guetta, Zedd, Marshmello, Afrojack, Zedd, and Tiësto, who will headline for a record-breaking twelfth time.

Fans can expect to enjoy everything from high-energy dance music to experimental electronic beats, as well as a mix of established stars and up-and-coming talent.

Here are the complete details and the full lineup of artists performing each day at EDC Las Vegas 2023:

Friday, May 19:

Above & Beyond

Alison Wonderland

Anabel Englund

Andy C

ARMNHMR

Artbat

Azzeca

Barely Alive

Biscits b2b Martin Ikin

Blastoyz

Bleu Clair

Born Dirty

Carola

Champagne Drip

Cloverdale

Cosmic Gate

Da Tweekaz

David Guetta

Disco Dom

Disco Lines

DJ Anime

DJ Isaac

Dr Phunk

Duke Dumont

Dustin Husain

Eli Brown

Eliminate

Eptic

Fallen b2b Richter with MC Dino

Ferry Corsten

Fisher

Friction

Frosttop

Funtcase

Galantis

GRiZ

Hana

Hint of Lavender

Hugel

James Hype

Jerome Isma-Ae

Kaivon

Kill Script

Kream

Lady Sinclair

Lenny Dee

Lil Texas

Loco Dice b2b Fisher

Louie Vega

Lovefingers + Heidi Lawden

Maarten de Jong

Marc V

Marshmello

Matroda

Matt Fax

Meduza

MEMBA

Mike Dunn

Miss Dre

Nostalgix

Odd Mob

Omar Santana

Patrick Topping

Paul Denton

Pauline Herr

Pretty Pink

Reaper

Riot Ten b2b Jessica Audiffred

Said the Sky

San Pacho

Shei

Sidepiece

Sound Rush

Sullivan King b2b Kai Wachi

Vini Vici

Warface

Wax Motif b2b Malaa

Yetep

Saturday, May 20

12th Planet

Acraze

Afrojack (Sunrise Set)

AK Sports

Alok

AtDusk

Audiofreq

Ben Nicky presents Emotional Havoc

Ben UFO

Billy Gillies

Boris Brejcha

Camden Cox

Chaney

Chris Lake

CID b2b Sage Armstrong

Coone

Danny Daze

Darren Styles

Dionysus & Yosuf present: Bigger, Stronger, Faster

Dom Dolla

Dombresky

Excision b2b Dion Timmer

Fallon

Ferreck Dawn

Fury b2b Nightstalker

Gareth Emery presents Decades

Giuseppe Ottaviani

Habstrakt

Hot Since 82

HVDES

James Hype

JamesJamesJames

John Bryars

Jorza

JSTJR

Kaskade

Kaytranada

Kettama

Korolova

Lady Faith

Layla Benitez

The Martinez Brothers

Mau P

Metrik b2b Grafix

Miane

Michael Bibi

Mochakk

Modapit

Moody Good (Throwback Set)

Morten

Ms. Mada b2b Bakke

Nala

Netsky

Noizu

Paco Osuna

Ray Volpe

Rebelion

Salute

Sherelle

Softest Hard

Sonny Fodera

Space Laces

Spencer Brown

Suae

Sub Zero Project

Subtronics

Sullivan King

Svdden Death: Into the Inferno

Tiësto

Tom & Collins

Triode

Valentino Khan

Vini Vici

Warface b2b D-Sturb

Westend

Will Atkinson

Wooli

Yoshi & Razner

Zedd

Zeds Dead b2b Chase & Status

Sunday, May 21

8kays

999999999

A Hundred Drums

Abana

Acraze B2B Noizu

Adrenalize

Anden

Armin Van Buuren

Baggi

Ben Nicky Presents Xtreme B2B Sub Zero Project

Bensley B2B Justin Hawkes

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Blanke

Boogie T

Borgore B2B Level Up

Brennan Heart

Capozzi

Chris Lorenzo

CID

Code Black

D-Sturb

Deadly Guns

Deeper Purpose

Dennis Ferrer

Deorro

Dimension

Dirt Monkey

DJ Minx

Dombresky

Ellen Allien

Enamour

Excision

Frame (Declan James & Decoder)

Franky Wah

Fred Everything

Gammer B2B Tweekacore

Gareth Emery

Gentlemens Club

Goodboys

Griztronics

Hannah Wants

Hol!

I Hate Models

Imanu

J. Worra

Jaded

James Hype

Jeff Mills

Joshwa

Kaleena Zanders

Kaskade Redux

Lane 8

Le Youth

Levenkhan

Loud Luxury

Marshmello B2B Svdden Death

Marten Hørger

Martin Garrix

Midnight Tyrannosaurus

Mrotek

Peekaboo

Reinier Zonneveld (Live)

Rob Gee 30 Years

Saymyname

Ship Wrek

Slander

Sonny Fodera

Soren

Space Motion

Sultan + Shepard

Tchami B2B AC Slater

Things You Say

Tobehonest

Todd Terry

Township Rebellion

Tsu Nami

Wax Motif

Will Clarke

Yellow Claw

Yotto

You

With such a diverse and talented lineup, EDC Las Vegas 2023 promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend. From vibrant atmospheres to world-class music, this festival is a celebration of everything that makes dance music so special.

EDC Las Vegas is one of the world's Top 10 music festivals

EDC (Electric Daisy Carnival) Las Vegas is one of the largest electronic dance music festivals in the world. It is held annually in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is organized by Insomniac Events. The festival attracts electronic music fans from around the globe, with attendance reaching over 400,000 people during the three-day event.

EDC Las Vegas was first held in 1997 and initially took place in Los Angeles, California. The festival moved to Las Vegas in 2011 and has been held there every year since. Over the years, EDC Las Vegas has become known for its impressive lineup of electronic dance music performers, elaborate stage designs, and carnival-like atmosphere.

One of the reasons why EDC Las Vegas is so famous is because of its incredible production value. The festival features multiple stages with larger-than-life designs, pyrotechnics, and lighting effects. It also has a variety of carnival rides and attractions, making it a truly immersive experience.

In addition to its impressive production value, EDC Las Vegas is also known for its dedication to promoting positivity, acceptance, and inclusion. The festival's motto, "All Are Welcome Here," emphasizes the importance of creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for all attendees.

Over the years, EDC Las Vegas has achieved many notable achievements, including being named "Festival of the Year" at the Electronic Music Awards in 2017 and being listed as one of the top 10 music festivals in the world by Forbes. The EDC Las Vegas festival has also been praised for its commitment to sustainability, with initiatives in place to reduce waste and promote environmentally friendly practices.

Overall, EDC Las Vegas has become one of the most iconic music festivals in the world, known for its impressive production value, dedication to promoting positivity and inclusion, and its unforgettable experiences.

Poll : 0 votes