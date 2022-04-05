Who is Annika Backes? All about DJ Tiesto’s wife as couple set to welcome second child together

DJ Tiesto is ready to become a father again. The famous DJ announced through Instagram on April 4 that he and his wife Annika Backes are expecting their second baby.

Real name Tijs Michiel Verwest, the artist shared the news with photos of himself and Annika at the recent 64th Annual Grammy Awards, where the latter showed off her baby bump on the red carpet. In one snap, Tijs put his hand on Annika’s stomach while he kissed her belly in another.

Backes shared the same pictures on her Instagram, announcing they are expecting a boy.

Everything about DJ Tiesto’s wife

Born on September 7, 1996, Annika Backes is a model and is mainly known as the wife of DJ Tiesto. The Colorado native is represented by Elite Model Management and frequently travels to different places for her work.

She walked the runway at various fashion events like NYC Fashion Week and has been featured on the pages of several magazines like Luxuriant and Inlove.

Annika Backes is a well-known model (Image via annikaverwest/Instagram)

She was initially discovered by a talent scout at a mall and has mentioned Alexander Wang as her favorite designer. Backes grew up in Denver, Colorado, and is 25 years old.

Annika and Tijs first met at Catch restaurant in New York City in 2015. They got engaged in 2018 over the Thanksgiving holiday, and while speaking to Vogue, Backes said:

“We started hanging out for the next few months, and when Coachella came around, we decided the day before we go together. We spent the weekend running around the festival and having the best time, just the two of us. When we didn’t get tired of each other for one second and even flew back to New York City and still didn’t want to leave each other, that was when we both knew.”

The pair tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Viola Margreet Verwest, in November 2020. The couple first introduced their daughter by sharing pictures of her the same month.

Say hi to my daughter Viola Margreet Verwest. She gives me feelings I never knew I had in me.

In brief, about Tiesto

The record producer was voted by Mix magazine as the greatest DJ of all time in a 2010/2011 poll and the best DJ of the last 20 years by DJ Mag readers in 2013.

The 53-year-old is the founder of the label Black Hole Recordings and collaborated with Ferry Corsten from 1998 to 2000. He released his first solo album, In My Memory, in 2001 and was voted World No. 1 DJ by DJ Magazine in its annual Top 100 DJs readership poll for three years from 2002 to 2004.

Following the release of his second album, Just Be, he performed live at the 2004 Summer Olympics opening ceremony in Athens. He launched his radio show, Tiesto’s Club Life, on Radio 538 and released his third studio album, Elements in Life, in April 2007.

The Dutchman released his fourth album, Kaleidoscope, in October 2009 and the fifth album, A Town Called Paradise, in June 2014. He also won a Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical for his remix of John Legend’s All of Me at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards.

