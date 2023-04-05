Imagine Music Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets and more

The Imagine Music Festival, which is scheduled to take place in Kingston Downs, Georgia from September 14 to 17, announced its 2023 lineup. Festival-goers from all over the world are expected to attend the four-day event, which promises to be bigger and better than ever, and includes some of the biggest names in electronic dance music.

Festival tickets are now available to buy on their official website (Imaginefestival.com). General admission tickets start at $219, while VIP tickets start at $319.

Imagine Music Festival 2023 lineup Includes the biggest EDM performers from around the world

The organizers of the festival have just announced the first phase of their lineup, which includes some of the biggest names in electronic dance music such as Rezz, Nghtmre, Slander, Svdden Death, amonf several other music acts respectively.

Following the Imagine Music festival's announcement, the tier-1 lineups that have been revealed are as follows:

Tier 1 Lineups:

Rezz

Nghtmre

Slander

Svdden Death

Big Gigantic

Chris Lake

Dab the Sky

Dillon Francis

Dom Dolla

Jade Cicada

John Summit

Sunsetknock2

Special Guests:

Boombox Cartel

Cloonee

Detox Unit

Dombresky

Dr. Fresch

Floozies

Infected Mushroom

Matroda

Zomboy

A Hundred Drums

Bad Snacks

Celo

Deadcrow

Eazybaked

Heyz

Hi Im Ghost

Layz

Nurko

Spencer Brown

Trivecta

Drinkurwater

Emorfik

Paraleven

Vnssa

Whipped Cream

Thursday Pre-Party:

Isoxo

Kidsgonemad!

Saturday & Sunday Pool Parties:

Disco Dom

DJ Hanzel

Never Dull

Nala

Stage Takeovers:

Brownies & Lemonade

Kidsgonemad!

Monstercat Off the Grid

This is the tier- 1 lineup announced by the organizers. However, other lineups are yet to be announced soon. Please stay tuned to their official website and social media handles to get the latest details on the festival.

The Imagine Music Festival is an annual EDM Music Festival founded in 2014

The Imagine Music Festival (IMF) is an annual electronic dance music (EDM) festival held in the United States. The festival was founded in 2014 and is located in Atlanta, Georgia.

IMF typically takes place over three days in late summer or early fall and features a lineup of popular EDM artists across multiple stages. It has become known for its elaborate stage designs, immersive art installations, and a variety of activities beyond just the music, including yoga sessions, water slides, and carnival rides.

The festival also emphasizes sustainability and eco-consciousness, with initiatives such as a "Leave No Trace" policy and a partnership with a local non-profit organization to support environmental conservation efforts.

Over the years, the festival has grown in popularity, attracting tens of thousands of attendees annually from across the United States and the world. Some of the notable artists who have performed at the Imagine Music Festival include Marshmello, Kaskade, Zeds Dead, and Alison Wonderland. In addition to the main festival, the Imagine Music Festival also hosts pre-party and after-party events, as well as camping options for attendees who want to stay on-site for the full experience.

Due to its stunning visual displays, high-energy performances, and commitment to sustainability, popular DJ's like Marshmallow and others have complimented the festival many times in their careers. This testimony demonstrates how big and influential the Imagine Music Festival has become over the years, and why it's a must-see event for anyone who loves music and wants to be a part of a dynamic and inclusive EDM community.

