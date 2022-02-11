"The dance world embraced me way quicker than the basketball world did" - Shaquille O'Neal on difference between being DJ and basketball player

Shaquille O'Neal has done it all, and won it all during his career in the NBA. He is also a successful entrepreneur, and hosts one of the best basketball talk shows in the world. The Hall of Fame center is a DJ in his free time, and has some nice words to say about the electronic dance music scene (EDM).

In an interview with Billboard.com, O'Neal discussed his life as DJ DIESEL. He is set to host the annual 'Shaq's Fun House' party in LA on February 11 during the Super Bowl weekend. The 49-year-old legend was asked about the difference between the world of EDM and his previous job as an NBA superstar.

"The dance world embraced me way quicker than the basketball world did. Nobody cares about a baller unless they can drop 20-plus points a game, 10-plus rebounds or dunk like Spida (Donovan Mitchell). It’s just that simple," O'Neal said.

"In the dance world, I see hundreds of people supporting a local DJ at a random festival, and that’s just awesome to see. This is a community that accepts you until you give them a reason to not accept you. I love it," O'Neal added.

Shaquille O'Neal started his career as a DJ in 2017 after being inspired by attending his first-ever music festival, TomorrowWorld, in 2013. It was a life-changing experience for the LA Lakers legend as he set out to become a DJ a few years later.

The four-time NBA champion also explained the feeling he had after attending TomorrowWorld. He likened it to a basketball atmosphere during the game's most exciting event - a Game 7. It was the energy O'Neal wanted to feel after retiring from basketball, and that's exactly what he got.

"It's a Game 7 energy. The whole genre is energy. I missed that once retiring. Bass music was the vice I was missing, and desperately needed. I like to say it saved me and gave me purpose," O'Neal said.

Shaquille O'Neal's advice to his younger self

Shaquille O'Neal. (Photo: Courtesy of The Orlando Sentinel)

In the same interview with Billboard.com, Shaquille O'Neal was asked if he would give advice for his younger self now that he's about to turn 50 next month. He said that he would want his younger self to enjoy life and every moment that comes along.

"You don’t realize it ’til you get older, but I tell all my kids and younger fans. Slow down. Enjoy the moment. You get one life. Don’t rush the good moments, because you only get so many," O'Neal said.

Shaquille O'Neal certainly had some great moments during his career in the NBA. He's one of the greatest players to ever play the game, and quite possibly the most dominant big man in history along with Wilt Chamberlain.

Now that he'll be 50 in a few weeks time, O'Neal is still enjoying the moments with the Inside the NBA on TNT crew while also turning to DJ DIESEL on weekends.

