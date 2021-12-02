Eddie Mekka net worth: 'Laverne & Shirley' star's fortune explored as he passes away at 69

Actor Eddie Mekka is no more. Mekka recently passed away at the age of 69 on November 27 at his house in Newhall, California. As of now, the actor's cause of death remains unknown.

Mekka, known for his on-screen appearances, was a regular fixture in the entertainment industry since 1976. The Beaches actor is survived by his wife Yvonne Marie Grace and daughter Mia.

Eddie Mekka’s net worth and career explored

Eddie Mekka net worth

Born on June 14, 1952, Eddie Mekka was most famous for his role of Carmine Ragusa on the ABC sitcom, Laverne & Shirley. The sitcom ran for eight seasons from January 1976 to May 1983.

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Assignment Berlin actor’s net worth was estimated to be around $500,000. Although complete details related to his assets are not available, he earned a lot from his work on film and television.

Eddie Mekka’s journey in the entertainment industry

Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, Mekka's Armenian father was a World War II veteran while his Italian mother was a presser. Mekka graduated from Burncoat High School.

Mekka initially performed on Broadway and then shifted to Los Angeles. He was cast as Carmine Ragusa in Laverne & Shirley in 1976. He has also appeared in other television series like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and more.

Eddie Mekka and Nancy Walker in the ABC TV series Blansky's Beauties (Image by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

Eddie Mekka played a small role in the film A League of Their Own in 1992. He also made some stage appearances that included American musical Hairspray. He made a comeback to Broadway in 2008 and was seen in the comedy My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m In Therapy!

The Silver Twins star was reunited with Cindy Williams, his Laverne & Shirley co-star, in 2008, where they appeared together in the comedy play, It Had to Be You. He then appeared in the sitcom Happy Days alongside Erin Moran and the musical Fiddler on the Roof in 2010.

Eddie Mekka tied the knot with actress DeLee Lively in 1983 and they separated in 1992. He then married Yvonne Marie Grace in 1994, with whom he fathered a daughter, named Mia.

