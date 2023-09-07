Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction cast list and characters explored

Netflix's new Danish period drama, titled Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The film centers around the life of a self-proclaimed love expert who teaches the shy son of the Grand Duchess the art of seduction. However, things soon take a chaotic turn as he gets embroiled in a scandal while also finding love.

Here's the official description of the movie, as per Netflix:

''Appointed to teach the Grand Duchess's timid son the intricacies of seduction, a love connoisseur finds himself in a scandal — and a romance of his own.''

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction stars Mikkel Boe Følsgaard in the lead role, alongside numerous other actors playing important supporting characters. The film is directed by Bille August, with Anders August serving as the writer.

Netflix's Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction cast list: Who stars in the new Danish period drama?

1) Mikkel Boe Følsgaard as Mr. Cazotte

Noted Danish actor Mikkel Boe Følsgaard essays the lead role of Mr. Cazotte in Netflix's Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction. Cazotte is a self-proclaimed expert on love who's hired to teach the shy and introverted son of the Grand Duchess the art of seduction. However, his life takes a dramatic turn after he gets caught up in a scandal.

Mikkel Boe Følsgaard looks brilliant in the movie's trailer, and viewers can expect him to deliver a powerful performance. Apart from Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction, the actor is known for his performances in TV shows and movies like Superposition, Borgen - Power & Glory, The Good Traitor, and A Perfectly Normal Family, to name a few.

2) Sidse Babett Knudsen as the Grand Duchess

Sidse Babett Knudsen dons the role of the Grand Duchess in the new Danish period drama movie. She's known to be an extremely cunning woman and is looking to find her heir. She hires Cazotte to help her introverted son get over his shyness.

Sidse Babett Knudsen looks stunning in the film's trailer as she portrays the many shades of her character with remarkable ease. Her other notable acting credits include Borgen, Agent, Oh My Goodness!, and The Exception.

3) Emilie Kroyer Koppel as Princess Ludmilla

Emilie Kroyer Koppel stars as Princess Ludmilla in Ehrangard: The Art of Seduction. Based on the synopsis and trailer, Ludmilla seems like the woman who will marry the Duchess' son. Not many other details pertaining to her character are known at this point, but she's expected to play a crucial role in the storyline.

Emilie Kroyer Koppel is known for her appearances in Happy Ending, From Above, You Disappear, and more.

Apart from the aforementioned stars, the film also features numerous other actors playing crucial supporting characters. These include:

Jacob Lohmann as Mr. Marbod

Alice Esther Bier Zandén as Ehrengard

Emil Aron Dorph as Prince Lothar

Sara-Marie Maltha as Mrs. Marbod

Alban Lendorf

Paul Hüttel

Lone Rødbroe

Jakob Højlev Jørgensen

Viewers can stream Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction on Netflix on Thursday, September 14, 2023.