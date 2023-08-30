Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction is a brand new Danish rom-com period movie that is all set to make its debut exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The movie has taken inspiration from renowned author Karen Blixen's highly celebrated period novel, titled Ehrengard.

Bille August, the two-time Palme d’Or and Academy Award-winning director has acted as the director of the upcoming Netflix movie. The film centers around a self-appointed expert on romance named Cazotte, who is hired by the Grand Duchess of Babenhausen, a fairytale kingdom, to teach the art of love and seduction to the introverted Crown Prince of the kingdom.

However, in the movie, the plan goes sideways after a surprising turn of events, leading to a royal scandal and a budding love story. Ever since the official trailer for Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction was dropped by Netflix, viewers have been quite curious to learn what the movie has in store for them.

So, without further delay, let's dive right in to find out all about it before it premieres on the streaming platform.

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction: Release date and time for different time zones

A still from Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming highly anticipated Netflix romantic comedy movie Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction is scheduled to arrive on Thursday, September 14, 2023, on the streaming platform. The movie will air in the United States at 3 am Eastern Time (ET).

However, the airing time varies from one time zone to another. The different air times for different time zones, all across the globe are stated as follows:

India - 12:30 pm IST

Australia - 5 pm AEST

Canada - 4:30 am NT

Korea - 4 pm KST

United Kingdom - 7 am GMT

Philippines - 3 pm PHT

Japan - 4 pm JST

The new movie will be a total of 1 hour and 34 minutes long, as per IMDb.

What to expect from Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

The official brief synopsis for the upcoming Netflix movie, given by the streaming platform, reads as follows:

"Even a good player will someday be played... Appointed to teach the Grand Duchess's timid son the intricacies of seduction, a love connoisseur finds himself in a scandal — and a romance of his own."

The official synopsis and trailer provides viewers with clues regarding what is about to come their way in the new rom-com and by the looks of it, it is quite understandable that the movie will showcase a series of intriguing events as the main character Cazotte, who is a self-appointed love connoisseur, tries to teach the art of seduction and love to the introverted crown prince of the land.

The appointment of Cazotte is a master plan of the Grand Duchess, who desires to have a royal wedding, followed by a royal heir. However, soon Cazotte will find himself in a tricky situation when a royal scandal unfolds after an heir is conceived out of wedlock, turning the royal plan of the Grand Duchess into a disaster.

The rom-com movie will also display a blooming and unexpected romance between Cazotte and Ehrengard, the maid of honor. Thus, the audience is in for a riveting watch.

Cast for Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

A still from Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (Image Via IMDb)

The cast list for the Netflix movie includes:

Mikkel Boe Følsgaard as Cazotte

Alice Bier Zandén as Ehrengard

Sidse Babett Knudsen as The Grand Duchess

Emilie Kroyer Koppel as Princess Ludmilla

Jacob Hauberg Lohmann as Hr. Marbod

Emil Aron Dorph as Prins Lothar

Sara-Marie Maltha as Fru Marbod and several others

Don't forget to catch Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction, which will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 3 am ET.