Einstein and the Bomb Netflix cast: Full list explored

Netflix dropped their newest docudrama, Einstein and the Bomb, which is a ride through Albert Einstein's life, played by Aidan McArdle. It came out on February 16, 2024. In just an hour and sixteen minutes, viewers get to see the whole journey, from his escaping Nazi Germany to his role in the making of the atomic bomb.

McArdle's portrayal of Einstein, using real-life quotes and writings, gives a deep look into the complexities of his character. Compared to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which only briefly touches on Einstein, the docudrama explores his moral dilemmas and lasting impact on science in a more relaxed way.

Director Anthony Philipson did a great job mixing old footage with reenactments to show how Einstein shaped history. Einstein and the Bomb is an interesting look at how Einstein's influence still matters today.

Netflix's Einstein and the Bomb: Full list of cast

The 2024 Netflix docudrama Einstein and the Bomb has a great mix of talent in its cast. Aidan McArdle plays Albert Einstein and brings the story to life.

Joining McArdle, each bringing their expertise to the production, are:

Andrew Havill

Simon Haines

Gethin Alderman

Rachel Barry

Simon Markey

James Musgrave

Helena Westerman

Leo Ashizawa

Jay Lewis Mitchell

Andrew Havill is known for his role in The Crown, and Simon Markey has appeared on Black Mirror. The documentary has a group of actors who all add to Einstein's story.

Havill has some deeply resonating lines in Einstein and the Bomb, like,

"I've made one great mistake in my life. Had I known the Germans would not succeed in producing an atomic bomb, I would not have taken part in opening that Pandora's box."

He also says,

"As a child, 4 or 5, my father showed me a compass. This experience made a deep and lasting impression on me. Since this needle behaved in such a determined way, something deeply hidden had to be behind things… The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious."

What other movies and shows have been made about Albert Einstein's life?

Einstein had a role to play in the development of the nuclear bomb (Image via Netflix)

Besides Einstein and the Bomb, there have been a bunch of movies and TV shows that have shown different parts of Albert Einstein's life.

Some of them are:

1. Genius - This TV show on National Geographic ran from 2017 to 2018 and was about famous historical figures. They also got into the life of Einstein.

2. Einstein - There is an Italian TV miniseries directed by Liliana Cavani. It tells the story of Einstein's life in a dramatized way. The series is based on actual events that happened.

3. Einstein and Eddington - This historical drama TV movie talks about how Einstein and British astrophysicist Arthur Eddington teamed up to prove Einstein's theory of relativity.

4. Exploring Einstein: Life of a Genius - A documentary film about Einstein's life, achievements, and how he changed science and society.

5. Gravity and Me: The Force That Shapes Our Lives - This movie is not only about Einstein. It also features Professor Jim Al-Khalili exploring the science of gravity. It discusses Einstein's theories on the subject as well.

Final thoughts

Einstein and the Bomb explores Albert Einstein's impact on nuclear weapons. As fans follow Einstein's story, they face the ethical question of how scientists should handle their discoveries during war times. Historical and ethical issues surround one of the biggest thinkers in it.

Watch Einstein and the Bomb on Netflix.