Netflix dropped its newest movie, Einstein and the Bomb, on February 16, 2024, sparking worldwide interest in the life of Albert Einstein, the famous scientist. As viewers immerse themselves in the film, one thing that stands out is Einstein's unique take on staying fit.

Unlike some of his peers who were dedicated to intense athletic activities, Einstein had a more relaxed approach to keeping fit. Instead of regular runs or intense workouts, he preferred to incorporate walking into his daily routine.

Einstein enjoyed the rhythm of his footsteps and believed walking was important for keeping his mind sharp and focused. Einstein didn't run, but he made sure to take regular walks to be active and keep a balanced lifestyle.

What was the main part of Albert Einstein's fitness regime?

According to BBC, one of the key things Albert Einstein did to stay fit was taking daily walks. Walking was a big part of his routine and helped keep him active and mentally sharp. When he was at Princeton University, Einstein would go on regular walks, walking about a mile and a half to and from campus.

Going for walks gave him chances to think and solve problems, which helped him be more creative and think clearly, as per a report by the BBC. Einstein thought that walking not only improved his physical health but also helped him stay mentally focused.

He believed in living a balanced life, which is why he was so dedicated to this easy but effective exercise. Even though he did not do intense running or sports, Einstein's focus on walking was a key part of his fitness routine.

Did Albert Einstein have any bad habits?

Albert Einstein had a bunch of habits that weren't exactly perfect. One habit that stood out was his love for smoking pipes. Einstein was always puffing away; people would always catch him with a pipe. He thought smoking helped him stay cool and level-headed.

Although recent studies have shown that smoking can damage health, Einstein's smoking habit was considered normal back then. Also, Einstein was not a fan of wearing socks. He didn't like them because his big toe would always poke a hole in them. It wasn't a bad habit as such, but people thought it was kind of weird and showed how quirky he was.

Final thoughts

Those interested in learning about Einstein's life and his role in creating the atomic bomb should check out Einstein and the Bomb on Netflix. It's a docudrama that gets into Einstein's emotions and struggles during the time of Nazi Germany and the fear of nuclear war.

The series combines old footage and reenactments to give a detailed look at Albert Einstein's impact on science and his lasting influence as a major player in the 20th century. Viewers get to see his evolution from promoting peace to understanding the seriousness of the situation.

