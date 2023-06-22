''Either we're gonna continue with the film or we're not'': Tom Cruise opens up on doing stunts in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise is renowned for his dedication and commitment to performing daring stunts in his movies, particularly in the Mission: Impossible franchise. As the series' protagonist, Ethan Hunt, Cruise has undertaken numerous high-risk stunts himself, eschewing the use of stunt doubles whenever possible.

In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, releasing on July 12, 2023, Tom Cruise takes on his riskiest stunt yet, defying expectations at 60 years old.

During an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner, Tom Cruise was asked about his perspective on performing the highly perilous motorcycle jump on the first day of shooting Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. In response, Cruise calmly stated:

"Well, we'll know, either we're gonna continue with the film or we're not."

Tom Cruise's risky stunt in Mission Impossible 7 showcases his unwavering commitment to delivering exhilarating on-screen performances

The trailer of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One provides a captivating glimpse of the adrenaline-pumping stunt scenes that send shivers down the spine. It showcases a variety of thrilling moments, including intense fights atop a moving train, car chase, and dramatic desert pursuits. The preview also reveals a thrilling blend of high-end technology, powerful firearms, submarines, missiles, and even swordplay.

In the same interview, Cruise expounded on the reasoning behind choosing the cliff leap stunt as the first action to shoot in Mission Impossible 7. He emphasized the importance of setting the tone and raising the bar right from the start.

The actor shared insights into the rigorous training regimen he underwent to execute the stunt flawlessly in Norway, highlighting the dedication and effort required to accomplish such demanding feats.

“It was years preparing. I mean, I’ve been riding motorcycles since I was a little kid, raced cars and spent a lot of time just with aerobatics, airplanes, helicopters and parachutes… It all kind of came to that moment," he added.

"There’s certain things that I felt that we could tell with motion, with action and with stories and to be able to travel the world, that I really wanted to- I hoped that I could be able to accomplish with Mission: Impossible," he noted.

Everything to know about Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is the highly anticipated upcoming installment in the popular Mission: Impossible film franchise. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is set to deliver another thrilling and action-packed adventure for fans of the series.

Here's the synopsis of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One stated by IMDb:

"Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands."

The film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including returning actors such as Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. New additions to the franchise include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Shea Whigham, adding further depth and excitement to the lineup. Tom Cruise, a crucial part of the franchise, returns, solidifying the film's promise of an electrifying and thrilling cinematic experience for fans.

Known for their jaw-dropping stunts, the Mission: Impossible series has gained a reputation for delivering exhilarating action sequences. Dead Reckoning Part One promises to be no exception, with Tom Cruise known for his dedication to performing daring stunts himself.

With the combination of McQuarrie's directing prowess, the talented cast, and the franchise's signature blend of espionage, thrilling set pieces, and intricate plot twists, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is poised to deliver an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience that will leave audiences eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the series.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One releases on July 12, 2023, followed by Dead Reckoning Part Two on June 28, 2024. Both films are distributed by Paramount Pictures.

Poll : 0 votes