El Pollo Loco’s Burrito Grillers: Varieties, price, availability, and all you need to know

In time for the holidays, El Pollo Loco introduced two new Loco Burrito Grillers at participating stores, drawing inspiration from the genuine flavors of Sonora, Mexico. The two types of Loco's new Loco Burrito Grillers are Loco Fire-Grilled Chicken Burrito Griller and Loco Shredded Beef Burrito Griller.

El Pollo Loco's Shredded Beef Burrito Griller is made with a soft Sonoran-style flour tortilla filled with tender shredded beef, melted jack cheese, cilantro, and diced onions.

A pair of Loco Shredded Beef Burrito Grillers costs $10.15 when ordered separately, and $12.15 when combined with one side and a standard drink (may vary). Check out the nutritional facts about Loco Shredded Beef Burrito Grillers:

Serving size: 16.7 oz

1010 calories

460 calories from fat

51 grams of fat

21 grams of saturated fat

2140 milligrams of sodium

87 grams of carbs

4 grams of sugar

51 grams of protein

Meanwhile, the soft Sonoran-style flour tortilla used in the Loco Fire-Grilled Chicken Burrito Griller is stuffed with the company's signature fire-grilled chicken, shredded jack cheese, cilantro, and onion.

The cost of two Loco Fire-Grilled Chicken Burrito Grillers is $8.65 for an a la carte order, and $10.65 for a combo that includes a choice of one side and a drink (may vary). Mentioned below are the nutritional facts about Loco Fire-Grilled Chicken Burrito Grillers:

Serving size: 16.7 oz

1060 calories

480 calories from fat

53 grams of fat

21 grams of saturated fat

2300 milligrams of sodium

85 grams of carbs

3 grams of sugar

62 grams of protein

Buritto Grillers are served with a side of Loco Dipping Sauce, which is made of a warm, flavorful chili broth and a dash of creamy queso blanco. It is served in a specifically made box as well.

For a limited time, you can find El Pollo Loco's brand-new Loco Burrito Grillers at participating restaurants across the country.

El Pollo Loco also recently launched New Overstuffed Quesadillas

Overstuffed Quesadillas, which come in four flavors, are made with a selection of high-quality ingredients wrapped inside a 12-inch soft flour tortilla that has been thrice grilled until the outside is golden and crispy.

Here's a rundown of the brand's new Overstuffed Quesadillas:

Poblano Chicken Overstuffed Quesadilla contains fire-grilled chicken, Jack cheese, creamy cilantro dressing, fire-grilled Poblano peppers, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

contains fire-grilled chicken, Jack cheese, creamy cilantro dressing, fire-grilled Poblano peppers, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Shredded Beef Avocado Overstuffed Quesadilla includes savory shredded beef, Jack cheese, avocado salsa, onion, cilantro, and avocado slices.

includes savory shredded beef, Jack cheese, avocado salsa, onion, cilantro, and avocado slices. Chipotle Chicken Overstuffed Quesadilla contains fire-grilled chicken, Jack cheese, salsa roja, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

contains fire-grilled chicken, Jack cheese, salsa roja, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Chicken Avocado Overstuffed Quesadilla includes chopped boneless chicken, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, creamy cilantro dressing, cabbage, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.

Overstuffed Quesadillas were available through December 28, 2022, at all participating El Pollo Loco restaurants nationwide starting at a suggested price of $7.99.

