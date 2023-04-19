El Pollo Loco Shredded Beef Birria menu: Varieties, availability, and other details revealed

The nation's largest chain of fire-grilled chicken restaurants, El Pollo Loco, Inc., is reintroducing Shredded Beef Birria to the menu for the second consecutive year. Starting April 20, 2023, to June 28, 2023, items including Grilled Burritos, Overstuffed Quesadillas, and Two Crunchy Tacos will be offered across the system. However, these are just a few of the meals the company is offering customers as they enjoy and celebrate the real Mexican flavors the brand has to offer.

It is worth mentioning that Loco Rewards members who download the app first will have exclusive access to the product beginning on April 18, 2023. They will have exclusive access to the limited edition menu 48 hours before anybody else. Customers must download the Loco Rewards app and scan their member QR code at any El Pollo Loco location that is taking part in order to be eligible.

In a statement about the new additions, the brand's chief marketing officer Andy Rebhun said:

“Not only did we make history last year as the first QSR to add Shredded Beef Birria to our menu, it was also a record-breaking LTO for the brand across sales and social engagement. Knowing there is such enthusiasm and demand for birria, we knew we had to bring it back this year to surprise and delight new and existing consumers."

He concluded by saying that the staff worked hard to make this year's Shredded Beef Birria even better. He added that El Pollo Loco is excited to share the Birria with everyone.

What are the ingredients added to the El Pollo Loco Shredded Beef Birria menu listed items?

All Beef Birria orders come in a special carrier box with the customer's choice of one of three entrées, Fresh Tortilla Chips, and Consomé Dipping Sauce. Menu options for El Pollo Loco's Shredded Beef Birria include the following:

Birria Grilled Burrito Box : A warm flour tortilla filled with shredded beef birria, beans, rice, cheese, sour cream, cabbage, onion, and cilantro. Served with Fresh Tortilla Chips and Consomé sauce on the side for dipping.

: A warm flour tortilla filled with shredded beef birria, beans, rice, cheese, sour cream, cabbage, onion, and cilantro. Served with Fresh Tortilla Chips and Consomé sauce on the side for dipping. Birria Crunchy Taco Box : Shredded beef birria, cheese, onion, and cilantro stuffed inside of a crisp taco shell that features a dippable, crunchy texture. The taco box includes two crunchy tacos served with Consomé Dipping Sauce and Fresh Tortilla Chips.

: Shredded beef birria, cheese, onion, and cilantro stuffed inside of a crisp taco shell that features a dippable, crunchy texture. The taco box includes two crunchy tacos served with Consomé Dipping Sauce and Fresh Tortilla Chips. Birria Overstuffed Quesadilla Box: Shredded beef birria, cheese, avocado, onion, and cilantro wrapped in a warm flour tortilla filled. It is served with Fresh Tortilla Chips and Consomé sauce on the side for dipping.

The Shredded Beef Birria will go on sale for the first time on April 20, 2023, and will be available at the brand's outlets until June 28, 2023.

In brief about El Pollo Loco brand

The top chicken restaurant in the country, El Pollo Loco, aims to unite its clientele's families, friends, and communities via cuisine and culture. Los Angeles is famed for its artisan food, and El Pollo Loco is famous for its inventive fusion of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating.

The brand has opened and successfully operated 490 company-owned and franchised restaurants since 1980. It has also managed to stay faithful to its Mexican-American history across Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

The brand keeps expanding and changing, fostering ties to tradition, culture, and one another via delicious food that is fire-grilled and makes customer feel like a family.

