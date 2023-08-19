Elevator Game on Shudder: Release date, plot, and more 

The highly anticipated horror movie Elevator Game has been scheduled for release exclusively on the AMC Network’s Shudder platform on September 15, 2023. The film was originally slated for release on August 11, 2023. Directed by Rebekah McKendry and written by David Ian McKendry and Travis Seppala, the movie is based on the online phenomenon of the same name.

Produced by Stefan Brunner, this urban teen horror film stars Gino Anina as Ryan, alongside Megan Best and Adam Hurtig. The story revolves around Ryan, who suspects that his sister's disappearance is connected to a group of recent high school graduates from his school. This group runs an online web series aimed at debunking urban legends.

To uncover the truth, Ryan decides to join the group, setting the stage for the events that unfold. The official synopsis of the movie on IMDb reads:

"Based on the eponymous online phenomenon, this supernatural horror movie depicts a ritual conducted in an elevator, where players attempt to travel to another dimension using a set of rules that can be found online."

Elevator Game: Unveiling the haunting ritual plot

The movie Elevator Game delves into the theme of teenagers risking their lives by engaging in dangerous games and the subsequent consequences. Upon learning that the elevator game might be linked to his sister's disappearance, Ryan takes the daring step of playing the game with his high school group to gather more information.

The game must be played in a specific sequence, involving a series of actions to summon the malevolent spirit known as "The fifth-floor woman." After playing the game once without successfully finding any information about his sister, Ryan convinces the group to play again. This time, their actions lead to the emergence of terrifying and unimaginable challenges.

While the elevator game is regarded as a myth, various conspiracy theories have emerged, connecting the game to the disappearance of Elisa Lam at the Cecil Hotel in 2013. Rebekah McKendry expressed her interest in adopting this online myth into a horror film, stating:

"Several years ago, I came across 'The Elevator Game' online, and I was immediately captivated by the rules, the curse, and the concept of 'The 5th Floor Woman.' For me, this well-known internet legend served as an intriguing and chilling entry point into a contemporary ghost story.

"But to venture into the realm beyond, one must adhere to all the rules: visit the floors in order, keep your eyes closed, and whatever you do, avoid speaking to her."

Cast delivering the darkness

The supporting cast includes Madison MacIsaac, Verity Marks, Bradley Sawatzky, Hazel Wallace, Alec Carlos, Nazariy Demkowicz, Liam Stewart-Kanigan, and Darren Wall. Rebekah McKendry, previously known for directing Shudder's 2022 feature Glorious, starring Ryan Kwanten and J.K. Simmons, was brought in to direct Elevator Game after the initial director, Michael Goi, departed.

With a runtime of 1 hour and 34 minutes, the film is produced by Fearworks, Buffalo Gal Pictures, and Head Gear Films. Additionally, the movie will be available for streaming on AMC+ in eligible regions. The question remains: did Ryan ultimately locate his sister? To find out, audiences can look forward to the Elevator Game release on Shudder starting September 15, 2023.