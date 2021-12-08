Eli Fritchley GoFundMe raises over $29,000 after bullied 12-year-old kills himself for being told he would "go to hell for being gay"

Tennessee native Eli Fritchley died from suicide after being bullied for being gay. The 12-year-old Cascade Middle School student took his own life on November 28, according to his parents. They claimed that the young boy was never afraid to be himself.

Eli Fritchley’s mother Debbey told WKRN-TV that she found her son’s body in his bedroom. She said:

“He was a peaceful soul.”

While describing him, Debbey Fritchley from Shelbyville mentioned that he played the trombone for the school’s marching band, enjoyed painting his fingernails and wearing pink.

The mother also mentioned that Eli Fritchley did not give the impression that he was being affected by bullying prior to his suicide.

DAT' YOSHI DECEMBER (day 7/30) @trihex



A 12-year old committed suicide due to insistent, nonstop bullying at his Middle School in Bedford County, Tennessee — his name is



Their GoFundMe will create an anti-bullying campaign in his honor. All my donations next 48hr will

A 12-year old committed suicide due to insistent, nonstop bullying at his Middle School in Bedford County, Tennessee — his name is #EliFritchley. Their GoFundMe will create an anti-bullying campaign in his honor.

Eli Fritchley is survived by his parents and five brothers.

Bedford County Schools responds to student Eli Fritchley’s passing

A spokesperson from the educational institution told WKRN-TV that faculty and students from Cascade Middle School returning from Thanksgiving break have received the tragic news about Eli Fritchley’s passing.

Their statement also quoted school superintendent Dr. Tammy Garrett, who said:

“We are absolutely shocked and devastated by this news. Anytime someone takes his or her life, especially a child, it is nearly unbearable. Our hearts go out to his parents and family as they deal with this terrible loss.”

She continued:

“Raising caring, kind, resilient children is all of our jobs, and parents are not alone. At Bedford County Schools we strive to provide positive learning environments with positive affirmations for all children, every day. What’s best for our students is what is best for BCS.”

While mourning the loss of Eli Fritchley, his mother said that he loved doing the laundry and washing his SpongeBob sweater immediately after coming from school so he could wear it the next day. Speaking of the endless bullying which took place at school, his mother said:

“He was told because he didn't necessarily have a religion and that he said he was gay that he was going to go to hell. They told him that quite often.”

His father Steve Fritchley told WKRN-TV that “it was really abusive”. He continued:

“I don't think it was ever physical. I think it was just words, but words hurt. They really hurt.”

Mike Sarzo 🏳️‍🌈 @mikesarzo Mike Sarzo 🏳️‍🌈 @mikesarzo Live On



Though we were in pain

As we said goodbye

We'll do our best

To look up to the sky.



This life was too much

For you to endure

I can't even imagine

Your tough inner war.



I hope you found peace

Wherever you've gone

I hope those who hurt you

Will realize their wrong. Live OnThough we were in painAs we said goodbyeWe'll do our bestTo look up to the sky.This life was too muchFor you to endureI can't even imagineYour tough inner war.I hope you found peaceWherever you've goneI hope those who hurt youWill realize their wrong. Dedicated to the late Eli Fritchley... 💔 twitter.com/mikesarzo/stat… Dedicated to the late Eli Fritchley... 💔 twitter.com/mikesarzo/stat…

Following their son’s passing, the Fritchley family have devoted themselves to combating child bullying. With the help of Penalties Sports Bar & Grill, the family has created a GoFundMe page. The fundraising campaign reads that it is dedicated to:

“Helping other kids and families that might be in the same situation as the Fritchleys so that this terrible tragedy doesn’t have to happen again.”

The website also conveys that the family wishes to make sure that the same situation does not arise in another household. At the time of writing this article, the fundraiser had made over $29,700. One anonymous donor has donated $7,000, making it the highest contribution.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee