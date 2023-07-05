Eli Means Tustin CA: Bodybuilder's racist controversy explained as arrest video goes viral amidst online backlash

Bodybuilder and stunt actor Eli Means has left netizens enraged after a video of him verbally abusing a Hispanic street food vendor in Tustin, California, made its rounds online. The TikTok clip shared on July 4, 2023, by Twitter user @TizzyEnt shows an angry Means reacting to being filmed, to which the girl responds:

"You literally just told her (the vendor) to go back to Tijuana."

Means is then seen getting more infuriated as he fires back:

"Yeah because this is not f*cking Mexico... she's not even supposed to be here, it's called soliciting."

Trigger Warning: This article has videos that contain strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

What did Eli Means do?: Inappropriate text messages and arrest video explained

As the TikTok video progresses, the bodybuilder continues to threaten and verbally abuse the girl recording the video. The incident left people enraged and many (including the one seen in the video) rushed to this home to threaten Eli Means, who refused to engage.

A few hours later, in a follow-up video @TizzyEnt revealed that while people were protesting against the actor's actions, a mother of a 17-year-old girl approached the group and disclosed that he had been sending inappropriate messages to her underage daughter and harassing her.

The clip goes on to show the messages he sent, including an "ab check" video. At one point, he is also seen asking her to come over to his home. A while later, police were seen walking Eli uncuffed to a squad car and driving away as protestors demand he be handcuffed and jailed for his texts.

Internet users continued to remain infuriated, with some even calling the bodybuilder the "real danger" on the streets.

It remains unclear whether Eli Means was arrested. No other updates were observed in regard to the development.

