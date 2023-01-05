What did Tony Patrico do? Text messages controversy explained as Rizzuto Show member is fired 

Radio station KPNT 105.7’s The Point announced that show host Tony Patrico left the St. Louis station. This comes after allegations that he messaged female fans with s*xually suggestive comments surfaced online. Several women have come forward anonymously claiming that the RJ was asking them for nudes.

The allegations surfaced online just before Christmas on Twitter and Facebook. They were aimed towards The Rizzuto Show’s now-former host Tony Patrico. Social media profiles under the name of Robert Reynolds on Facebook and HellNoPatrico exposed the RJ of being inappropriate towards women.

Both the aforementioned accounts used profile pictures with a caricature of Tony Patrico with a red line over it. The text in the picture also read- “Get Patrico off the Rizz Show.”

HellNoPatrico @HellNoPatrico @1057thePoint @RizzShow now that the word is out people keep coming forward. More Women who realize just how creepy the situation is that @Patrico1057 is habitually preying on #TeamRizz fans and female listeners. So many Women who love the show at one time. (2/3 message groups) @1057thePoint @RizzShow now that the word is out people keep coming forward. More Women who realize just how creepy the situation is that @Patrico1057 is habitually preying on #TeamRizz fans and female listeners. So many Women who love the show at one time. (2/3 message groups) https://t.co/WMTgYFybFg

Several screenshots of text message exchanges between the women and Tony Patrico dating back from 2017 to 2022 were present in the social media posts.

What did Tony Patrico do?

In most of the messages sent by Patrico, he jokingly asked the alleged victims for nudes. The messages also consisted of other s*xually suggestive comments. In many messages, the women declined the offer and attempted to deter from the topic. This was then the RJ proceeded to say that he was joking.

HellNoPatrico @HellNoPatrico @1057thePoint @RizzShow here we have a classic 'just kidding' attempt from @Patrico1057 preying on a married Woman to see what he can get out of her. Inappropriate and just DAYS before he proposed to his now Fiancé. @1057thePoint @RizzShow here we have a classic 'just kidding' attempt from @Patrico1057 preying on a married Woman to see what he can get out of her. Inappropriate and just DAYS before he proposed to his now Fiancé. https://t.co/mwHgMiEoMO

In one tweet where the Twitter user exposed Tony Patrico, a woman claimed that the RJ asked for nude pictures and asked her to meet up privately. He also reportedly asked the woman to take part in “urine play.” Speaking about Patrico, the alleged victim revealed:

“He asked for top less pics and explicit pictures of other parts of my body. He asked for videos. He wanted to meet up for s*x. He was extremely raunchy in his requests and comments, referring to things like urine play. It became obvious he is a completely different person than he portrays in public.”

HellNoPatrico @HellNoPatrico @1057thePoint @RizzShow word spreading, more women coming forward. Many are afraid to provide proof in fear of retaliation from @Patrico1057 using his stature with #TeamRizz to try and lash back at them. This exchange was while he was married. Disgusting. Patrico must go. @1057thePoint @RizzShow word spreading, more women coming forward. Many are afraid to provide proof in fear of retaliation from @Patrico1057 using his stature with #TeamRizz to try and lash back at them. This exchange was while he was married. Disgusting. Patrico must go. https://t.co/o2hAMBAUni

Another woman exposed the radio jockey by sharing text exchanges as well. In one of the messages, Patrico said:

“This was just an excuse to reach out to you to tell you I miss being dirty with you”

After he began getting exposed for his actions, he reportedly told women that he underwent “therapy for his behavior and etc.” However, he proceeded to ask women for nudes.

HellNoPatrico @HellNoPatrico @1057thePoint @RizzShow



Patrico. Must. Go. @Patrico1057 has been reaching out to people to gain empathy and support claiming he had therapy for his behavior and etc, saying all of that is in the past. Wrong. A new Woman has come forward with messages from 2022. (1/2 pic groups)Patrico. Must. Go. @1057thePoint @RizzShow @Patrico1057 has been reaching out to people to gain empathy and support claiming he had therapy for his behavior and etc, saying all of that is in the past. Wrong. A new Woman has come forward with messages from 2022. (1/2 pic groups)Patrico. Must. Go. https://t.co/I9OEjPCPlF

Those interested in reading other women’s statements can visit the @HellNoPatrico Twitter page.

It is important to note that the 36 year old is married and has three young children, including two sons and a daughter.

Tony Patrico joined The Rizzuto Show in 2014 alongside Scott Rizzuto, King Scott, late Jeff Burton and Moon Valjean. Throughout Patrico’s time on the show, he discussed various topics related to sports, pop culture and celebrity gossip.

105.7 The Point radio show releases statement announcing Tony Patrico’s departure from the show.

The Hubbard Radio-run station took to Facebook to announce:

“Tony Patrico is no longer with Hubbard Radio or a member of the Rizzuto Show. The show returns as scheduled tomorrow at 6am.”

The show’s co-host Scott Rizzuto addressed the matter at hand with a short statement. He claimed that they could not comment much on the matter, as it was a “personnel issue.” Rizzuto also said on air:

“We cannot get into the specifics of it. All I can say –– and I’m speaking for all of us here –– we are in complete shock. To say the last couple of days have been difficult is the understatement of the century. And we’re still all processing everything that happened. We’re sad, we’re devastated. We have spoken with Tony. He is our friend. But this is really hard. Again, speaking for all of us here on the show, we have nothing but compassion and empathy for everyone involved in the situation.”

Patrico had not addressed the allegations brought against him at the time of writing this article.

