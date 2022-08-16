What happened to Jeff Burton? Tributes pour in as the Rizzuto Show host dies aged 55

Jeff Burton, the host of The Rizzuto Show, passed away at the age of 55 on August 15. The radio show's co-hosts Rizzuto, Tony Patrico, Moon Valjean, and King Scott issued a statement about his death on the official 105.7 website. They mentioned how “we (they) lost our wonderful friend and colleague, Jeff Burton.” While describing Burton’s character, they said in the statement,
“Everyone here at 105.7 The Point loved and admired Jeff for countless reasons…his kindness, his humor, his generosity…to just name a few.”
They also claimed that they would be "honouring" the radio show host "in the coming months." Rizzuto and co. then urged followers to keep Burton’s "family in your thoughts":
“The Rizzuto Show and our entire team will be honoring Jeff in the coming months, but for now, we ask that you simply keep Jeff’s family in your thoughts and remember the man who contributed so much to our station and our community.”
In March 2021, the radio jockey was diagnosed with prostate cancer and revealed his diagnosis on the show. Burton began his chemotherapy treatment in the following weeks and continued to be a show contributor while undergoing the same.
On July 2, Juli, Jeff Burton’s wife, revealed that he was taken to Missouri Baptist to receive two blood transfusions and a platelet transfusion. Although doctors were able to stabilize him, they predicted that the cancer had spread throughout his body. On Friday, July 8, he returned home after receiving hospice care.
Jeff Burton sadly passed away on Monday after a 17-month battle with cancer.
Social media was flooded with condolence posts following his death.
Tributes pour in as Jeff Burton passes away
Netizens were heartbroken to hear about the news. Internet users sent their condolences to Jeff Burton's family and shared photos of him from the past. A few tweets online read:
Jeff Burton spoke about his cancer diagnosis on the show in recent days
A month after he had relieved himself from studio duties, Burton shared health updates on July 29. He said:
“The cancer diagnosis has made me very humble and very lucky to realize who's behind me in all of this and all that sort of thing, so that's been one pretty cool thing. It's crazy how you find out how many people you find out- give a s**t about you.”
During his last appearance on the show, Burton said:
“No matter what happens here going out, I know Rizzuto and Tony and everybody have talked about what the future may or may not hold, and whatever part I can be moving forward, we're going to try to figure that out together and just keep kicking a*s as long as we can.”
Burton launched his own campaign titled "Man Of Many Hats" through which he was able to raise more than $35,000.
Apart from being known for being a regular at concerts and events, most famously the Pointfest music festival, Burton also released his own children’s book in October 2018 called The Watering Hole.
Followers can mail cards and notes to Burton’s family. One can send it to the 105.7 The Point office and the cards will be delivered directly to the family. The address for the office is:
105.7 The Point (KPNT-FM)
Attention: We Love You Jeff
11647 Olive Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63141