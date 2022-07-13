Who is Lin Brehmer? Support pours in as WXRT radio host announces leave of absence to battle cancer

Lin Brehmer is going on leave to seek treatment for prostate cancer. The radio personality has been struggling with the disease, which has exacerbated over time. Considering the unfortunate circumstances, it will take some time for Brehmer to recover. While making the announcement, he stated:

"Starting Monday, I will begin a long period of chemotherapy. It is necessary for me to take a leave of absence from my radio show."

Brehmer mentioned that his leave of absence will begin post his show on July 15. He also stated:

"Afford me the kindness you have always shown me. I will miss spending time with you every day, but hopefully, this too will pass and one day down the road, I will announce brightly on the airwaves of 93XRT, 'it's Friday. It's great to be alive.'"

Everything known about Lin Brehmer

Born on August 19, 1954, Lin Brehmer attended Colgate University and began a career in radio while filling in at the university's WRCU-FM radio during the summer semester. He finished his graduation in 1976.

Lin Brehmer is a popular disc jockey and radio personality (Image via DebbieCarlson1/Twitter)

Lin started working in radio in January 1977. He first joined WQVK-FM and was named "The Reverend of Rock and Roll." The radio personality worked at the station for seven years before shifting to Chicago to join WXRT as a music director in October 1984.

He was named "Music Director of the Year" by FMQB while working at WXRT. After six productive years, Brehmer left for Minnesota. He joined KTCZ-FM as program director but after working for a year, made his return to Chicago's WXRT. On this occasion, however, he replaced Terri Hemmert as the morning D.J.

Brehmer is known for hosting a yearly broadcast for The Chicago Cubs' home opening day on WXRT and has done so for 20 years. In September 1995, he became the first non-Cleveland D.J. to broadcast live from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame radio studio.

The 67-year-old sent an email to his subscribers in 2009, encouraging political action to lobby Congress regarding music royalties using his name. He later clarified on social media that he did not write or endorse the email.

Audiences cherished Brehmer's iconic phrase, "It's great to be alive," which was derived from Frank Zappa and The Mothers' 1972 album, Just Another Band from L.A.

The disc jockey describes himself as "your best friend in the whole world" and stays on air from Monday to Friday between 10.00 AM and 2.30 PM.

Brehmer wrote and broadcast essays such as Lin's Bin in 2002, which were developed by responding to listeners' letters and emails. He writes around a hundred essays every year, which are subsequently recorded with producer Peter Crozier. He is currently married to Sara Farr.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far