Who was Pervis Spann? Tributes pour in as famed radio executive dies aged 89

Broadcasting legend Pervis Spann recently passed away on March 14 at the age of 89. WVON talk show host and former Chicago alderman Dorothy Tillman said:
“Pervis Spann was very much involved in the community and he had a lot of love for his people.”
The disc jockey died of complications from Alzheimer’s disease and further details related to his funeral are yet to be revealed.
Everything known about Pervis Spann
Born on August 16, 1932, Pervis had a great influence on the development of blues music in Chicago, Illinois. He was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2012.
The music promoter was born in Itta Bena, Mississippi, and during his teenage years, he used to pick cotton and manage a local movie theater, The Dixie Theater, to take care of his family as his mother could not continue to work anymore after suffering from a stroke.
Spann’s family shifted to Battle Creek, Michigan in 1949, and he left to work in Gary, Indiana. He spent some time in the forces during the Korean War and returned to live in Chicago, Illinois. He then worked in a steel mill, drove a taxi, and repaired television sets.
Pervis attended the Midwestern Broadcasting School and began working with WOPA radio in 1959. He organized his first concert featuring B.B. King and Junior Parker in 1960.
Following the launch of WVON, he was given a regular late-night blues slot and gained recognition with an 87-hour sleepless sit-in at the station to raise money for Martin Luther King Jr.
Pervis managed the careers of leading blues and soul performers like B.B. King during the 1960s and claimed to have discovered Jackson 5 and Chaka Khan. He co-owned several clubs like Burning Spear.
He helped set up a new blues and gospel-oriented station, WXOL, at the same frequency in 1979 following the sale of WVON in 1975. The radio personality continued to promote blues festivals and ran the station WXSS in Memphis, Tennessee during the 1980s.
He also ran for mayor of Chicago as a Republican in 1991 but lost in the primary to George Gottlieb.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Pervis Spann became a familiar name among people because of his appearances on the radio all these years. Twitter was flooded with tributes when fans heard about his death:
He is survived by his wife Lovie Spann and four children, including Midway Broadcasting chair and chief executive officer Melody Spann Cooper.