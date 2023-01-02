What happened to Dori Monson? Life explored as Seattle radio personality dies aged 61

Dori Monson, a popular and longtime Seattle radio personality, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Announcing the death, KIRO Newsradio reported that Dori was only 61 years old. The article stated:

“The KIRO Newsradio family and Bonneville International Corporation – along with the immediate family of Dori Monson – are deeply saddened to announce Dori’s sudden passing Saturday night at a Seattle hospital.”

KIRO Newsradio also mentioned that Monson had been suffering from health issues over the past few years. Furthermore, he suffered a cardiac event on Thursday, December 29, 2022, after which he was hospitalized.

KIRO announced the demise of popular radio personality, Dori Monson. (Image via KIRO)

Describing the radio personality as a “longtime watchdog of government and social issues,” KIRO Newsradio also exclaimed:

“Dori was known by his many listeners as a boy from the “mean streets of Ballard.”

Dori Monson was amongst the top-rated mid-day hosts at KIRO-FM.

Dori Monson was popular for covering social and political issues

After Dori Monson completed his education at the University of Washington, he started working in the field of radio, where his career spanned over four decades. He talked about social issues and politics, and his work was loved by the masses.

Many friends, colleagues, and listeners paid tribute to the radio personality after receiving news about his passing away. Jason Rantz, from KTHH Radio, tweeted:

“I’m in complete shock at the passing of Dori Monson. There’s nothing I can say in a tweet — or a book — to adequately describe his impact on our city, our radio stations, and our lives. In addition to inspiring me, he was my friend. I’m going to miss him.”

Cathy Cangiano, the Bonneville Seattle Senior Vice President and Market Manager, also said in a statement:

“We, along with Dori’s family, are mourning his loss. We are working on on-air tributes to memorialize and celebrate his life and legacy."

Furthermore, the organization also described Dori as a “man of deep faith and a fierce advocate for girls’ sports for more than 25 years.” This is because Monson coached the Shorecrest High School girls' team to its first state title.

While friends and family claim that Monson always suffered from a few health issues, the radio personality never abstained from living his life, as he enjoyed deep-sea fishing with colleagues and playing pickleball with his family.

His colleagues described him as a devoted husband and father, as he leaves behind a wife and three adult daughters.

However, his passion for his work can be judged by the fact that he was active on Twitter talking about social issues even from the hospital bed on December 30, 2022. That is also when he made his last tweet:

Dori Monson @dorimonson Daily Caller @DailyCaller @SeanDuffyWI : "Despite his fixation on climate change, Buttigieg flies everywhere on private jet!" .@SeanDuffyWI: "Despite his fixation on climate change, Buttigieg flies everywhere on private jet!" https://t.co/KTeC7FOXBD Buttigieg is a climate hypocrite. And both Dems and GOP are blaming him for airline and supply chain messes. Can someone name one attribute that made him qualified to be Transportation Sec? twitter.com/DailyCaller/st… Buttigieg is a climate hypocrite. And both Dems and GOP are blaming him for airline and supply chain messes. Can someone name one attribute that made him qualified to be Transportation Sec? twitter.com/DailyCaller/st…

As of now, the family has not shared any updates about the funeral or further ceremonies which are to take place.

