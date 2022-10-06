Bernard McGuirk illness explored as WABC radio host dies aged 64

Well-known radio personality Bernard McGuirk recently passed away on October 5 at the age of 64. He gained recognition as the host of WABC's Bernie & Sid in the Morning with co-host Sid Rosenberg in New York City. Red Apple Media owner John Catsimatidis paid tribute to McGuirk and said,

"We are all devastated by the loss of Bernie. He was a true New Yorker whose talent and intelligence propelled him to the top of New York morning radio."

He further said,

"He had incredible insights on local, national, and world news that his listeners respected. He will be missed by everyone at WABC and his fans around the world."

Bernie & Sid in the Morning @bernieandsid



We will all miss Bernie more than words can express. On behalf of John and Margo Catsimatidis and the entire #WABC family, it is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beloved colleague and friend, Bernie McGuirk.We will all miss Bernie more than words can express. On behalf of John and Margo Catsimatidis and the entire #WABC family, it is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beloved colleague and friend, Bernie McGuirk.We will all miss Bernie more than words can express. https://t.co/871vTvEZoB

Nick Kostos @TheKostos I didn’t know Bernard McGuirk well, but when I was an intern at WFAN in 2003, he was incredibly nice/welcoming and shared a lot of knowledge/advice when he didn’t have to do it. From my experience, a very good man. And objectively, a radio legend. RIP I didn’t know Bernard McGuirk well, but when I was an intern at WFAN in 2003, he was incredibly nice/welcoming and shared a lot of knowledge/advice when he didn’t have to do it. From my experience, a very good man. And objectively, a radio legend. RIP

WABC staff will pay a special tribute to McGuirk on Tuesday, October 11. Regarding the tribute, WABC colleague Curtis Sliwa said,

"It will focus on Bernie the comic, Bernie the entertainer, Bernie the friend of so many people. It’s going to be a positive, uplifting day in which we remember the best of Bernard McGuirk, which goes back over years and years and years."

Bernard McGuirk's cause of death explored

Bernard McGuirk died following a battle with prostate cancer. However, it remains unknown if he was hospitalized or at home at the time of his demise.

McGuirk revealed the news of his battle with cancer last year, and his fans sent their best wishes to him on social media. He later posted a picture of himself from the hospital bed in December 2021 and encouraged everyone to get colonoscopies and prostate checks in the caption.

He even asked everyone not to make similar mistakes because the consequences could be worse than what he experienced. McGuirk was undergoing chemotherapy for a long time.

Despite being diagnosed with cancer, he continued to work and enjoy whatever he was doing.

Everything known about Bernard McGuirk

Bernard McGuirk was a famous radio personality (Image via 1byLand2ifbySea/Twitter)

McGuirk, who was born on October 26, 1957, in the South Bronx, New York, worked as a taxi driver in his youth. After graduating from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in 1984, McGuirk joined WFAN Radio in New York City in 1988 and was a part of it until 2007. At the time, Imus in the Morning Show became a hit among the public for ten years and Bernie later became its executive producer. The show aired until 2015 on the Fox Business Network.

Bernard also collaborated with Sid Rosenberg in 2016 and together, they hosted the show, Bernie & Sid. They eventually became more popular than Don Imus's Imus in the Morning Show and the show shifted to another time slot. McGuirk has appeared on Fox News shows such as Outnumbered, Hannity, Watters' World, and The Factor in recent years.

Detailed information on his parents is not available. The Long Beach native is survived by his wife, Carol, and two children, Melanie and Brendan.

Poll : 0 votes