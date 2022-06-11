Who was Julee Cruise? Tributes pour in as 'Twin Peaks' singer and David Lynch collaborator dies at 65

Julee Cruise, the singer best known for her work with film director David Lynch in the late 1980s and early 1990s, passed away at the age of 65. Cruise is survived by her husband, Edward Grinnan. They tied the knot in 1988 and were residents of Manhattan and Berkshire. Her husband announced the news on his Facebook page, stating,

“For those of you who go back I thought you might want to know that I said goodbye to my wife, Julee Cruise, today. She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace. Having had such varied music career she often said that the time she spent as a B filling in for Cindy while she was having a family was the happiest time of her performing life.”

Jared @Name112a7 One of my favorite scenes of all time amplified so much by Julee Cruise’s beautiful music. RIP to a legend. One of my favorite scenes of all time amplified so much by Julee Cruise’s beautiful music. RIP to a legend. https://t.co/NaA0ldgJTZ

Kyle MacLachlan @Kyle_MacLachlan Deeply saddened by the passing of Julee Cruise today. Her angelic voice transported us all to another dimension. Now, she's floating among the angels. Sending love to her family, friends, and fans today. Deeply saddened by the passing of Julee Cruise today. Her angelic voice transported us all to another dimension. Now, she's floating among the angels. Sending love to her family, friends, and fans today. https://t.co/95RCWVizMA

Grinnan continued and wrote,

“She will be forever grateful to them. When she first stepped up to the mic with Fred and Kate she said it was like joining the Beatles. She will love them always and never forget their travels together around the world. I played her Roam during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest In Peace, my love, and love to you all.”

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Julee Cruise rose to prominence as a popular musician, singer, songwriter, and actor over the years. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise:

Amanda @DuganAmanda David Lynch and a tribute to Julee Cruise David Lynch and a tribute to Julee Cruise https://t.co/gv6QfDXi9H

roselle @onetouchofava rip julee cruise 🤍



one of my favorite moments from twin peaks will always be her performing “the world spins” — a haunting yet beautiful scene rip julee cruise 🤍one of my favorite moments from twin peaks will always be her performing “the world spins” — a haunting yet beautiful scene https://t.co/79n2xxkh20

Ivan Rosenfield @underthefan119 This breaks my heart. I can't imagine Twin Peaks without Julee Cruise, the voice of an angel. She will be forever missed. This breaks my heart. I can't imagine Twin Peaks without Julee Cruise, the voice of an angel. She will be forever missed. 💔 https://t.co/76xJYHZC9w

Antía @alfinaldedylan Goodbye Julee Cruise.



(1956 - 2022)



~



•Twin Peaks, David Lynch, 1990.



•Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, David Lynch, 1992.



•Twin Peaks: The Return, David Lynch, 2017. Goodbye Julee Cruise. (1956 - 2022) ~•Twin Peaks, David Lynch, 1990.•Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, David Lynch, 1992.•Twin Peaks: The Return, David Lynch, 2017. https://t.co/f4608JjcT2

Chicago’s Best Bartender @MikeVanderbilt R.I.P. Julee Cruise



“Ladies & gentlemen, direct from the roadhouse in Twin Peaks, USA, Miss Julee Cruise.”



Cruise filled in for Sinead O’Connor on SNL when O’Connor refused to appear with host, Andrew Dice Clay on May 12, 1990.



Cruise performed “Falling.” R.I.P. Julee Cruise“Ladies & gentlemen, direct from the roadhouse in Twin Peaks, USA, Miss Julee Cruise.”Cruise filled in for Sinead O’Connor on SNL when O’Connor refused to appear with host, Andrew Dice Clay on May 12, 1990.Cruise performed “Falling.” https://t.co/2zbhbDBCjp

Chrystabell @Chrysta_Bell A bright star floats into The Great Unknown. Always kind & gracious to me. A beautiful soul, a soulful voice. Her career had a tremendous influence on my life. Bless you, Julee Cruise, the voice of love. Thank you for the path you paved. I am forever grateful and reverent. A bright star floats into The Great Unknown. Always kind & gracious to me. A beautiful soul, a soulful voice. Her career had a tremendous influence on my life. Bless you, Julee Cruise, the voice of love. Thank you for the path you paved. I am forever grateful and reverent. https://t.co/y8cuQv5RUG

Maja Ljunggren @ljunggren_maja

Today another of our Twin Peaks family has left us. She was such a sweetheart to us fans. And her music will live on forever. Goodbye Juliee Cruise

#JuleeCruise "Nightingale" created by me.Today another of our Twin Peaks family has left us. She was such a sweetheart to us fans. And her music will live on forever. Goodbye Juliee Cruise "Nightingale" created by me.Today another of our Twin Peaks family has left us. She was such a sweetheart to us fans. And her music will live on forever. Goodbye Juliee Cruise 💙#JuleeCruise https://t.co/FO5u0LrKEF

John Thorne @thornewip Sad to hear about the passing of Julee Cruise. Her haunting performance of The World Spins remains one of the greatest moments in #TwinPeaks Sad to hear about the passing of Julee Cruise. Her haunting performance of The World Spins remains one of the greatest moments in #TwinPeaks. https://t.co/Kd2PvdkFTG

Everything known about Julee Cruise

Born on December 1, 1956, Julee Cruise was well-known for her collaborations with composer Angelo Badalamenti and film director David Lynch on projects of note-worthy imports including Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks. During her career, she released four albums and collaborated with a number of performers.

Julee Cruise attends a Q&A with actors during the sixth annual Twin Peaks UK Festival at Genesis Cinema (Image via Amy T. Zielinski/Getty Images)

Julee's father was a dentist, and she attended Drake University to study French horn. She began her career as a singer and actress with the Children's Theater Company in Minneapolis before moving to New York to play Janis Joplin in a revue called Beehive alongside Angelo Badalamenti.

Her most successful song was Falling with music by Badalamenti and lyrics by Lynch. The song’s instrumental version became the opening theme of the mystery serial drama television series, Twin Peaks. She also appeared on the show as a singer at the bar and her music was also included in the show and its soundtrack.

Her four albums were released between 1989 and 2011. Her first album was titled Floating Into the Night and the song Falling was also included in it, which made it to the 11th position on the U.S. Modern Rock chart in 1990. She performed the song on Saturday Night Live that year.

Following this, Cruise returned to Twin Peaks in 2017 for its third season. She appeared while performing a song called The World Spins. She then released an EP titled Three Demos in 2018, featuring the original demo versions of her most famous works like Falling, Floating, and The World Spins.

Julee's distinct vocal style has drawn the attention of various collaborators over the years, including DJ Dmitry and the bands Hybrid and Delerium. Her voice also features on Handsome Boy Modeling School’s song, Class System, produced by Prince Paul and featuring Pharrell Williams.

The cause of death for Cruise has not yet been confirmed.

