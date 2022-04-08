Elite Season 5 new cast: Who are the 3 actors joining Netflix's Spanish series?

Elite season 5 has finally got a release date and will be premiering on Netflix this week, on Friday, April 8, 2022, with all eight episodes. The drama follows the story of three working-class teens enrolled in an exclusive private school in Spain, and the clash between them and some wealthy classmates that eventually leads to a murder.

Season 4 found Guzmán, Samuel, and Rebe at the center of another murder and a big cover-up. The upcoming season will showcase the repurcussions of hiding such knowledge and what happens when the secret is discovered. The last season of Elite ended on several big cliffhangers, which set the show up for a much-anticipated fifth season.

3 actors joining the existing cast of Elite

Elite stars Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Ríos, Pol Granch, and Diego Martín in the main roles. All previous cast members will be returning for the fifth season along with three newcomers, Valentina Zenere, André Lamoglia, and Adam Nourou.

1) Valentina Zenere.

Valentina Zenere will be joining the cast in the role of a new student, Isadora. Zenere is an Argentinian actress, model and singer, known for portraying the antagonist Ambar Smith in the Disney Channel original series Soy Luna, a role that brought her critical acclaim. She reprised her role as Amber for the Brazilian Disney Channel series, Juacas. Zenere is also well known for her portrayal of Alai Inchausti in the Argentine telenovela Casi Ángeles.

2) Andre Lamoglia.

Andre Lamoglia plays Iván, a new student who just joined Las Encinas and is the son of the world’s biggest soccer player in the series. Andre Lamoglia is a Brazilian actor who is known for playing Rafael Smor in Disney Channel's Brazillian series Juacas and portraying Luan in the second season of Disney's Latub American series BIA.

3) Adam Nourou

Adam Nourou will be portraying Bilal on Elite for its fifth season. Nourou is a 19 year old French actor who is fairly new to the entertainment industry with only a few acting credits to his name. The actor is known for his films Adú which was released in 2020 and Turf, a significantly older film produced in 2013.

Catch the new season of the thrilling drama series on April 8, 2022 on Netflix.

Edited by Gunjan