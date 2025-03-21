In February 2025, MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair claimed to have given birth to Elon Musk's 13th child. Shortly after making headlines for the same, Ashley's legal team told PEOPLE that the Tesla CEO recently hit back on financial terms after the influencer filed a petition for custody with the New York Supreme Court in February 2025.

Karen Rosenthal, an attorney on Ashley's legal team, told the publication:

"Elon Musk has financially retaliated against his own child and reduced his financial support substantially and unilaterally. He did this after Ashley was forced to bring this matter to court, when he refused to respond to her many private attempts to resolve this matter without publicity."

Ashley St. Clair's legal team added that Elon Musk had filed an emergency application to gag the MAGA influencer and restrain her from publicizing his actions. While the judge denied the emergency nature of Musk's application, a decision is still pending on the same.

In her statement, Karen Rosenthal mentioned that Ashley has been opposing Musk's application to protect her right to speak out. The New York City-based litigator took a dig at the Tesla CEO stating that he considers himself to be a "first amendment warrior" and communicates his opinions via X- a social media platform Musk owns and that:

"Given that Mr. Musk is dedicated to transparency in government, it would be helpful if he administered his own life by the same principles." Ashley's attorney said.

Details about Ashley St. Clair's custody petition for her child with Elon Musk, explored

The controversy surrounding Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair began when the MAGA influencer posted a tweet on February 14, 2025, claiming that she welcomed Musk's child five months prior to the date of her post.

Ashley said that she didn't disclose the news earlier to protect the child's safety and privacy, but the tabloid media intended to leak the news regardless, which made her share the announcement.

On February 21, 2025, Ashley filed a petition for custody and paternity with the New York Supreme Court, citing that New York is her child's home state. The influencer's child goes by the name R.S.C. and she claimed Musk to be his father in the petition as well.

Moreover, Ashley alleged that Elon Musk wasn't present during R.S.C's birth and had met him only three times, adding he "has had no involvement in his care and upbringing."

As per the petition, Ashley claims that her romantic relationship with Musk began in or around May 2023, followed by the time R.S.C. was conceived in January 2024.

Justifying the MAGA influencer's paternity and custody petitions for the child she claims to have had with Elon Musk, Ashley's representative Brian Glickich mentioned:

“Ashley St. Clair has filed paternity and custody petitions to protect the best interests of her child. She has made every effort to collaborate with Mr. Musk before taking this step. She has no further comment on the contents of the petitions, which speak for themselves.”

According to Daily Mail's report dated March 21, 2025, Elon Musk has appointed a lawyer to represent him in the suit concerning Ashely St. Clair after he was accused of causing distress by not accepting the filing.

