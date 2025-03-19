Elon Musk addresses "evil attack" on Tesla cars as several vehicles set on fire at a Las Vegas facility

Multiple Tesla cars were set ablaze at a Las Vegas facility early Tuesday morning, March 18, 2025. According to the Clark County Fire Department, Molotov cocktails and a firearm were used in the attack at the Tesla Collision Center near Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.

In response, Elon Musk took to X, calling the incident an act of "terrorism." In a separate post, he wrote:

"This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong. Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks."

According to KXII, the flames were contained to two cars, but in all, five vehicles ended up being damaged. Further, fire responders managed to stop the blaze from reaching the batteries.

Photos and videos of the incident circulating online show the words "resist" spray-painted on the front doors of the facility. Citing Las Vegas police assistant sheriff Dori Koren and FBI officer Spencer Evans, the outlet reported that they suspect the attack was targeted.

Tesla vehicles have been damaged in similar attacks across the country since January

According to KXII, authorities described a suspect wearing black clothing tossing an explosive into the vehicles around 2:45 a.m. during a press conference. The suspect also fired three rounds at the cars. However, officials noted that there was no threat to the public.

Suspicions of a targeted attack have grown, as multiple Tesla vehicles have been set on fire across the country since January. These incidents reportedly stem from the X owner's political involvement in President Donald Trump's administration.

This included similar Molotov cocktails hurled at Tesla facilities in Kansas City, Missouri and another in Colorado and Oregon. In another incident, a man in South Carolina threw a Molotov cocktail at a charging station, prompting an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

FBI Special Agent Spencer Evans explained that while the fires were initially investigated as arson, authorities are now looking into them as a possible act of terrorism. He stated:

"Was this terrorism, was it something else? It certainly has some of the hallmarks that we might think – you know, the writing on the wall, the potential political agenda, there’s an act of violence. So, none of those factors are lost on us."

In a lengthy post on X, Elon Musk alleged that the "woke" left is to blame for the attacks. He wrote that the company makes products that people love and has never harmed anyone. He questioned why he was being targeted, adding:

"Because I am a deadly threat to the woke mind parasite and the humans it controls."

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi spoke to Fox News about the incidents. She warned against vandalizing or damaging any Tesla. In a similar statement, President Trump, during an event last week at the White House, warned of strict action against anyone who was caught.

The incident remains under investigation, with no further developments reported at this time.

