Elon Musk under fire for wearing a "bandana mask" on SNL set, days before 8th May debut

Tesla CEO and SpaceX chief Elon Musk recently invoked the ire of the online community after he was spotted wearing a "bandana mask" on the set of SNL, days before his highly-anticipated debut on the 8th of May.

The 49-year old business magnate recently grabbed headlines across the globe after he announced that he would be making hs debut on Saturday Night Live as a host, with Miley Cyrus for company as the musical guest.

Am hosting SNL on May 8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2021

While the decision to bring Elon Musk onboard had already led to a polarized reception online, it seems to have only been exacerbated by his recent choice of mask on the SNL set.

Out of the 5,000 plus comments that the post has received so far, a majority of them are related to Musk's seemingly irresponsible choice of wearing a bandana mask, instead of a proper one.

Also Read: Elon Musk is planning on buying a Shibu Inu doge, and fans can't get enough of it

Elon Musk's "bandana mask" on SNL set draws criticism online

SNL is one of the most-watched sketch-comedy shows in the world, and it has developed cult status over the course of its immensely successful run.

Often featuring an illustrious gallery of stars ranging from Hollywood celebrities to comedians, the decision to bring Elon Musk onboard seemed a strange choice to many.

Despite facing opposition from a certain section of the internet, Musk has been pretty enthusiastic about his SNL debut.

From teasing a Dogecoin promotion to asking fans for skit ideas, the tech mogul has garnered significant interest in the buildup to his hosting duties.

Be it "Irony Man" or "Baby Shark" or even a "Woke James Bond," his eclectic skit ideas have led to quite a few reactions online.

However, SNL's recent tweet featuring Elon Musk wearing a bandana mask, ended up coming in for criticism, given its proven inefficiency against combating the deadly coronavirus.

Here are some of the reactions online as Twitter users expressed a sense of aversion to his choice of mask and appearance on SNL in general:

damn yall not even making him wear a real mask 😭 — ember✨ BLM ❤️ (@temporarygodess) May 6, 2021

is that a.. bandana😀



bye im not even surprised at this point pic.twitter.com/l1uQecSr9J — KING KAY🕺 (@kay_glimcher) May 6, 2021

he doesnt even wear a proper mask pic.twitter.com/hlHd7f1LoW — C a t a // Damon Albarn' Simp (@nygmancometh) May 6, 2021

make him put a real mask on wtf — jordan IS SEEING COLSON (@MULANEYSPEEP) May 6, 2021

No caption. Speaks volumes.



You'd think someone at NBC would make him wear a real mask. 🤦‍♂️ — Jefferson Waful (@jeffersonwaful) May 6, 2021

Elon Musk is the Joe Rogan of Warren Buffets. — The Notorious James Thrillner 🌎 (@MichiganLfc) May 6, 2021

Opened Instagram just to see a picture SNL posted of Elon musk wearing a bandana as a mask and nuke Mars shirt at the SNL table read. Why couldn’t Miley Cyrus just double host pic.twitter.com/ysVF12jQwb — Siobhan (@siobhanbracken_) May 6, 2021

Pretends to be shocked he’s not wearing a real mask but anyways give us cast photos instead! pic.twitter.com/inXvqBatZg — jules (@BerstenKnope) May 6, 2021

pic.twitter.com/XtMm956gc5 — elysia - still six feet away from you (@elysia1) May 6, 2021

With a sense of skepticism surrounding Elon Musk's impending debut on SNL, it remains to be seen if he can surpass expectations and deliver a stellar show or not.

Moreover, with the global Dogearmy watching intently, all eyes are now on the 8th of May when the Dogefather finally takes center stage.

Also Read: The Dogefather: Elon Musk Dogecoin memes trend online as latest tweet sends price of cryptocurrency soaring