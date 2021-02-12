"It has to be pointy": Elon Musk hilariously revealed his favorite missile design on Joe Rogan's podcast

On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan podcast, SpaceX founder and Telsa CEO Elon Musk revealed that the movie called "The Dictator" influenced him to make all of his rockets pointy.

Musk said movie that influenced him in creating outrageous designs. He cited the movie scene where the central protagonist tells scientists that all missiles must have sharp tips. Since then, Musk ensured that every SpaceX rocket had a sharp tip.

Rogan clarified if this design decision had anything to do with aerodynamics. Musk said the shape of the front wouldn't make much of a difference to aerodynamics. Apparently, everyone at SpaceX is in on the joke.

This is the scene from the movie Musk was referencing:

To answer Rogan's follow-up question on whether having a sharper tip is better than a round one, Musk said:

"It's arguably slightly worse"

The two shared a laugh about the silliness of the situation. It's not the first time Musk allowed a silly idea to influence his work, and it won't be the last.

Elon Musk says the world is two years away from regular rocket travel.

On the podcast, Musk said that people should be expecting to be able to use rockets as transportation in 2023. He seemed confident of his estimation and repeated it when Rogan asked if he was sure.

Musk stated that there would be many test flights between now and then to ensure transportation stability.

Musk said that Starship is SpaceX's answer to human transportation to Mars. The goal for Starship is to have the ability to refuel and reuse after traveling like a plane.

He believes reusability is the holy grail of rocketry, and no one is completely sure how it will work. Musk predicted that when this question is answered, interplanetary transportation will become routine.

Musk makes the concept sound simple. But it took 11 years for commercial airlines to make their first flight after the Wright Brothers discovered how to make a plane fly.

Once SpaceX or Blue Origin learn how to reuse rockets, they will immediately try to commercialize them.

