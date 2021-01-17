Elon Musk replies to MrBeast, and fans can't get enough of it 

MrBeast has got a real answer from Elon Musk, which has been swarmed with replies from all over.

Elon Musk is an innovator, businessman, and even a bit of a celebrity today. Elon Musk clearly has a busy schedule considering everything, but he spared a moment to reply to MrBeast. The tweet asked whether Elon listens to music while he works, and he responded, in all seriousness, that he whistles.

I whistle — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2021

This is great! I didn't know this was recorded and wasn't sure if it was real but apparently it is! https://t.co/H3G5oetSfv — Karthick Gopal (@kageman) January 16, 2021

Whenever the richest man in the world provides some information on himself, it's worth paying attention to. That's exactly what MrBeast did.

I’m deleting spotify and learning how whistle now. — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) January 16, 2021

The exchange would seemingly be done then and there, but it immediately got the attention of multiple Twitter users. The three comments have received almost 3000 responses in less than a day since being posted.

ELON HELP ME TO UNDERSTAND WHERE DID THEY GO pic.twitter.com/dBraLwredC — ronny (@BrodyRich1) January 16, 2021

Hes communicating with extraterrestrial species. pic.twitter.com/JXOzmiMgpE — Antonio Zilic (@AntonioZilic69) January 16, 2021

Of course he does jimmy pic.twitter.com/PP7MvK1He4 — Blam🇨🇦 B L A M B E A N👑 (@Blamnit) January 16, 2021

Flo-rider once said "put your lips together and blow real slow"



Didn't seem to help for me — Todd (@Malcolmmalecum) January 16, 2021

There aren't just users who are concerned with the tweets or responses. Some came to make fun of how popular the tweets are. Adding these funny tweets ironically makes the original tweets even more popular, and the cycle continues.

Other tweets asked the pair for money, attention, subscribers, and gifts. This may be a consequence of being as notably wealthy as these two are.

MrBeast and Elon Musk are known for their large bank accounts

When thinking of rich YouTubers, MrBeast should come up frequently. He has built his entire empire on giving away money in videos. It is a cycle that has been explained frequently but to sum up, his videos get a lot of attention, and the more he gives away, the more he makes in AdSense.

MrBeast has a net worth of 16 million, a hefty chunk of change for any streamer.

Elon Musk has a net worth of $209 billion, making him the richest man in the world, so it is clear to see why people think of money when they see him.